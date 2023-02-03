ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugg boots, a fashion staple of the early 2000s, are cool again thanks to Gen Z and Kylie Jenner

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Ugg's $150 ultra mini platform boot.

Getty/Christian Vierig

  • Ugg boots are back in fashion.
  • The sheepskin-lined boots have become a must-have item for Gen Z shoppers.
  • Fashion-search index Lyst said Thursday that the brand was one of Q4's hottest items.

Ugg boots are officially cool again.

The sheepskin-lined boots — which started life in California in the 1970s, inspired by Australian beach shoes for surfers in Australia — became popular in the early 2000s when they were picked up by the fashion crowd. In recent years, they have increasingly become the footwear of choice among younger generations.

The Ugg brand has gradually made a comeback over the past few years after a nearly decade-long hiatus . This comeback was initially sparked by the "ugly fashion" movement, where ugly products became so ironic that they were fashionable. Now, younger shoppers are snapping up Ugg's $150 ultra mini platform boots, which have been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner and the Hadid sisters. So much so, that these cozy boots are rarely in stock.

Fashion search site Lyst released its quarterly index of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday. Ugg was listed as one of the top 20 brands for the first time since the index was created in 2017.

"The power of a strong Gen Z following is undeniable," Lyst analysts wrote, adding that searches of these boots spiked by 82% over the holiday season and were sold out at most retailers for the entire fourth quarter.

Its comeback has shown up in its parent company's financials in the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which also owns the sneaker brand Hoka, saw sales at its Ugg brand grow throughout 2022. But in its most recent quarterly results, reported after market close on Thursday, sales at Ugg dropped by 1.6% versus the same period the year before.

In a call with analysts on Thursday, Deckers execs said that consumer demand for its Ugg brand was still strong. He said weaker numbers during the quarter were partly driven by supply chain issues, which meant the brand wasn't able to get enough stock in time.

