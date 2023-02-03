ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr likely to trigger Liam Smith rematch clause with Anfield fight on the cards

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcKaL_0kbCvibD00

Chris Eubank Jr is likely to trigger a rematch clause to fight Liam Smith again, according to promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to his fellow Briton in Manchester last month, but the 33-year-old has considered appealing the result , citing the alleged use of an elbow in the lead-up to Smith scoring a first knockdown.

Whether or not such an appeal goes ahead or is successful, however, Eubank Jr is expected to trigger a contract clause to set up a rematch with Smith.

“We’re hearing all indications that they are going to trigger,” Smith’s promoter Shalom told Sky Sports on Friday (3 February).

“We know Chris really wants to fight again. His pride is hurt, he definitely wants a rematch from what I hear, and ultimately Liam wants the biggest names and the big nights. He wants [Gennady] Golovkin.”

Shalom added that Eubank Jr has two weeks to trigger the rematch clause.

“It’s in Eubank’s hands, and we can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed, and we expect him to want to rematch.

“I can’t see a better option for Eubank Jr right now.”

If a rematch is to go ahead, Smith’s preference would be for the bout to take place at Anfield, where his beloved Liverpool FC play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGyg9_0kbCvibD00

“If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season, which I think is on the weekend of 21 [May], then there is a possibility,” Shalom said.

“If we were able to get Anfield it would be the end of May.”

Shalom also expressed disbelief at the notion that Smith’s victory may be appealed.

“To be honest I think it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I think this is more coming from his team. I think they are looking for excuses as to why it happened.

“Liam Smith’s combination, when you watch it back, was enough to knock anyone out. To use the elbow excuse, I think everyone can perhaps see through that. I hear that they’re going to be taking it further with the British Boxing Board [of Control].

“From what I’m hearing, I think they will make an appeal, and then it will be up to the board. I can’t see it succeeding.”

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Erling Haaland issue that Manchester City must solve

As Pep Guardiola sat down to his post-game press conference, there were a few comments that could have been construed as swipes. He referred to Tottenham defending with nine men, and said he wouldn’t again describe them as “the Harry Kane team” as he didn’t want to upset Mauricio Pochettino. In truth, though, none of this was delivered with enough energy to feel any way deliberate as barbs. There wasn’t much energy at all, which was pretty much like his Manchester City team in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs.The difference with his press conference after his previous match against...
The Independent

Dragons revitalised under Hollywood owners – Wrexham keep making the headlines

National League Wrexham visit Sheffield United on Tuesday as the lowest ranked side left in this season’s FA Cup.The Welsh outfit, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will secure a lucrative fifth-round home tie with Tottenham by winning their Bramall Lane replay.Here, the PA news agency looks at a club who are making headlines on and off the pitch.The ownersWrexham were starting a 12th season in the fifth tier of English football when Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wales’ oldest club in September 2020. Deadpool actor Reynolds – one of Hollywood’s biggest stars –...
The Independent

Leeds on hunt for another head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch

Leeds have launched a search for their 13th head coach in less than a decade after parting company with Jesse Marsch following a dreadful run of results.American Marsch was relieved of his duties on Monday afternoon, 24 hours on from a 1-0 defeat at promoted Nottingham Forest after which disgruntled fans called for his head.Marsch’s departure comes with the club sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, clear of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and having collected just three points from the last 21 they have contested – with two matches against fierce rivals Manchester United...
The Independent

Marco Silva admits he must improve his behaviour following touchline ban

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits he needs to improve his behaviour on the touchline.Silva will have to watch his side’s FA Cup replay at Sunderland from the stands on Wednesday having been banned from the touchline after he was booked for a fourth time this season during Friday’s goalless draw at Chelsea.The Portuguese coach’s protestations earned him a yellow card from referee Stuart Attwell in the 84th minute at Stamford Bridge.He said: “Of course it’s a blow. It’s not a good thing. It will be strange.“But we have to respect the moment. Actually in that moment I didn’t do anything...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy