Chris Eubank Jr likely to trigger Liam Smith rematch clause with Anfield fight on the cards

Chris Eubank Jr is likely to trigger a rematch clause to fight Liam Smith again, according to promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to his fellow Briton in Manchester last month, but the 33-year-old has considered appealing the result , citing the alleged use of an elbow in the lead-up to Smith scoring a first knockdown.

Whether or not such an appeal goes ahead or is successful, however, Eubank Jr is expected to trigger a contract clause to set up a rematch with Smith.

“We’re hearing all indications that they are going to trigger,” Smith’s promoter Shalom told Sky Sports on Friday (3 February).

“We know Chris really wants to fight again. His pride is hurt, he definitely wants a rematch from what I hear, and ultimately Liam wants the biggest names and the big nights. He wants [Gennady] Golovkin.”

Shalom added that Eubank Jr has two weeks to trigger the rematch clause.

“It’s in Eubank’s hands, and we can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed, and we expect him to want to rematch.

“I can’t see a better option for Eubank Jr right now.”

If a rematch is to go ahead, Smith’s preference would be for the bout to take place at Anfield, where his beloved Liverpool FC play.

“If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season, which I think is on the weekend of 21 [May], then there is a possibility,” Shalom said.

“If we were able to get Anfield it would be the end of May.”

Shalom also expressed disbelief at the notion that Smith’s victory may be appealed.

“To be honest I think it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I think this is more coming from his team. I think they are looking for excuses as to why it happened.

“Liam Smith’s combination, when you watch it back, was enough to knock anyone out. To use the elbow excuse, I think everyone can perhaps see through that. I hear that they’re going to be taking it further with the British Boxing Board [of Control].

“From what I’m hearing, I think they will make an appeal, and then it will be up to the board. I can’t see it succeeding.”

