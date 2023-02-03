ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

India’s top court issues notice to government over banned BBC documentary on Modi

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOZ2Z_0kbCvdBa00

India ’s Supreme Court has issued a notice to the federal government that blocked a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the role of prime minister Narendra Modi .

The documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”, aired on 17 January, claimed that Mr Modi was “directly responsible” for the riots when he was the western state’s chief minister.

Blocking the film soon after its release, the federal government invoked emergency powers under the information and technology law, seeking the removal of clips from social media.

Hearing a petition challenging the ban, a Supreme Court bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issued notices to the federal government and directed it to produce the original records relating to the takedown order in the next hearing scheduled for April.

The court was hearing a petition jointly filed by journalist N Ram, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and opposition Trinamool Congress Party lawmaker Mahua Moitra as well as another petition filed by advocate ML Sharma.

The court on Friday asked why the petitioners had not taken the matter to the high courts first.

One of the lawyers for the petitioners, Chander Uday Singh, said that the federal government had already transferred to itself petitions challenging the IT Rules.

He also informed the bench that the blocking order has been issued under the same rules and pointed out the Bombay and Madras High Courts have already stayed some provisions of the IT Rules.

The government had last month issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part documentary.

Mr Singh also asked for interim relief from the court citing action on university students seeking to screen the film.

Tense scenes were witnessed in several Indian universities where students attempted to hold screenings .

There was stone pelting at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University during the screening last week.

More than a dozen students were detained by police and classes were suspended at Jamia Milia Islamia University when authorities denied students permission to screen the film on campus.

The documentary was also reportedly screened at Hyderabad University and campuses in the Communist-ruled southern state of Kerala, despite warnings from BJP leaders.

The court however refused to comment on the action and called it a “separate issue”.

“That is a separate issue...we are more on the legal aspect”, Justice Khanna said.

Earlier the federal government had called the documentary a “propaganda piece” that shows “colonial mindset”.

The BBC defended its production and said that it has abided by the highest standards.

The documentary attempts to examine the prime minister’s relationship with Muslims, the country’s largest minority group.

In the first part it holds Mr Modi “directly responsible” for the violence in 2002 religious riots that left more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – dead in his state

Last year India’s Supreme Court gave Mr Modi a clean chit and dismissed a plea challenging the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report which cleared him as well as 62 other senior government officials in the riots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
The Independent

What’s in the BBC’s Modi documentary? The six main claims

India has lashed out at the BBC after a documentary aired claims that prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state’s chief minister.Mr Modi has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the course of the religious riots that left more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – dead in his state, but the allegations have continued to shadow him even after becoming prime minister in 2014 and securing a landslide second term in 2019. Last year India’s Supreme Court gave Mr Modi a clean chit as it dismissed a...
The Guardian

Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests

The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Sikara

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy