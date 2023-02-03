Early look: 13 paintings you’ll see in ‘Picasso Landscapes’ show debuting in Charlotte
When “ Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds ” debuts Feb. 11 at Mint Museum Uptown, it offers a rare chance not only to view works by one of the greatest artists of modern times but also to glimpse some paintings that are rarely seen in public anywhere.
This is the first traveling exhibition that presents Spanish artist Pablo Picasso’s work focused in landscapes, according to American Federation of Arts, which organized the exhibit.
The exhibition includes nearly 50 paintings and two sculptures from private and public lenders from around the world, and includes elements of historical and political context such as movie clips and photographs.
Here are 13 of the paintings that will be on exhibition at the Mint:
1. “Mountains of Málaga,” June 1896
Medium: Oil on wood
Size: 3 15/16 x 6 1/8 inches
Lender: Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Gift of Pablo Picasso, 1970
2. “Grove,” October 1897–May 1898
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 8 3/16 x 14 ¾ inches
Lender: Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Gift of Pablo Picasso, 1970
3. “The Reservoir, Horta de Ebro,” summer 1909
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 24 1/8 x 20 1/8 inches
Lender: Museum of Modern Art, New York. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. David Rockefeller, 1991.
4. “Landscape, Horta de Ebro,” early summer 1909
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 21 ¼ x 25 9/16 inches
Lender: Denver Art Museum Collection: The Charles Francis Hendrie Memorial Collection, 1966.
5. “Landscape of Juan-les-Pins,” summer 1920
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 20 ½ x 27 9/16 inches
Lender: Musée Picasso, Paris. Donation Pablo Picasso, 1979.
6. “Snow Landscape,” winter 1924-25
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 24 x 19 11/16 inches
Lender: Private Collection, Paris
7. “Boisgeloup in the Rain, with Rainbow, “May 5, 1932
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 13 ¾ x 13 ¾ inches
Lender: Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz-Picasso para el Arte, Madrid
8. “Café in Royan,” Aug. 15, 1940
Medium: Oil and Ripolin on canvas
Size: 38 3/16 x 51 3/16 inches
Lender: Musée Picasso, Paris. Donation Pablo Picasso, 1979.
9. “View of Notre-Dame, Paris,” April 13, 1945
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 3 15/16 x 7 1/16 inches
Lender: Private Collection, courtesy of Chalk & Vermilion, LLC
10. “The Village of Vauvenargues,” April 29–30, 1959
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 21 5/16 x 25 9/16 inches
Lender: Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz-Picasso para el Arte, Madrid
11. “Landscape,” Feb. 16, 1965
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 26 x 19 7/16 inches
Lender: Private Collection
12. “Landscape of Mougins II,” May 5, 1965
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 38 3/16 x 76 5/8 inches
Lender: Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich
13. “Mediterranean Village (Village méditerranéen),” Mougins, Sept. 6, 1937
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 23 5/8 x 31 7/8 inches
Lender: Private Collection
