ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Early look: 13 paintings you’ll see in ‘Picasso Landscapes’ show debuting in Charlotte

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXoN2_0kbCvJjA00

Picasso: Behind the Scenes

The Charlotte Observer details what it took for The Mint Museum to pull off its blockbuster "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" exhibition featuring 45 Picasso paintings and two sculptures by the artist.

  • Secrets of the Picasso landscape exhibit: Behind the scenes at the Mint’s landmark show
    • How to see Picasso landscapes exhibit for free or at a discount in Charlotte
      • Early look: 13 paintings you’ll see in ‘Picasso Landscapes’ show debuting in Charlotte
        • Picasso 101: What to know about the artist and his work ahead of new Mint Museum exhibit
          • Gallery: Works by Pablo Picasso

            • When “ Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds ” debuts Feb. 11 at Mint Museum Uptown, it offers a rare chance not only to view works by one of the greatest artists of modern times but also to glimpse some paintings that are rarely seen in public anywhere.

            This is the first traveling exhibition that presents Spanish artist Pablo Picasso’s work focused in landscapes, according to American Federation of Arts, which organized the exhibit.

            The exhibition includes nearly 50 paintings and two sculptures from private and public lenders from around the world, and includes elements of historical and political context such as movie clips and photographs.

            Here are 13 of the paintings that will be on exhibition at the Mint:

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhOAj_0kbCvJjA00

            1. “Mountains of Málaga,” June 1896

            Medium: Oil on wood

            Size: 3 15/16 x 6 1/8 inches

            Lender: Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Gift of Pablo Picasso, 1970

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh4Ta_0kbCvJjA00

            2. “Grove,” October 1897–May 1898

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 8 3/16 x 14 ¾ inches

            Lender: Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Gift of Pablo Picasso, 1970

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODWiV_0kbCvJjA00

            3. “The Reservoir, Horta de Ebro,” summer 1909

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 24 1/8 x 20 1/8 inches

            Lender: Museum of Modern Art, New York. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. David Rockefeller, 1991.

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439obu_0kbCvJjA00

            4. “Landscape, Horta de Ebro,” early summer 1909

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 21 ¼ x 25 9/16 inches

            Lender: Denver Art Museum Collection: The Charles Francis Hendrie Memorial Collection, 1966.

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pxnm0_0kbCvJjA00

            5. “Landscape of Juan-les-Pins,” summer 1920

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 20 ½ x 27 9/16 inches

            Lender: Musée Picasso, Paris. Donation Pablo Picasso, 1979.

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWXPM_0kbCvJjA00

            6. “Snow Landscape,” winter 1924-25

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 24 x 19 11/16 inches

            Lender: Private Collection, Paris

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m32YM_0kbCvJjA00

            7. “Boisgeloup in the Rain, with Rainbow, “May 5, 1932

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 13 ¾ x 13 ¾ inches

            Lender: Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz-Picasso para el Arte, Madrid

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwWWU_0kbCvJjA00

            8. “Café in Royan,” Aug. 15, 1940

            Medium: Oil and Ripolin on canvas

            Size: 38 3/16 x 51 3/16 inches

            Lender: Musée Picasso, Paris. Donation Pablo Picasso, 1979.

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cORmN_0kbCvJjA00

            9. “View of Notre-Dame, Paris,” April 13, 1945

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 3 15/16 x 7 1/16 inches

            Lender: Private Collection, courtesy of Chalk & Vermilion, LLC

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFbJf_0kbCvJjA00

            10. “The Village of Vauvenargues,” April 29–30, 1959

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 21 5/16 x 25 9/16 inches

            Lender: Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz-Picasso para el Arte, Madrid

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUhmQ_0kbCvJjA00

            11. “Landscape,” Feb. 16, 1965

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 26 x 19 7/16 inches

            Lender: Private Collection

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUcqq_0kbCvJjA00

            12. “Landscape of Mougins II,” May 5, 1965

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 38 3/16 x 76 5/8 inches

            Lender: Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich

            https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieNzl_0kbCvJjA00

            13. “Mediterranean Village (Village méditerranéen),” Mougins, Sept. 6, 1937

            Medium: Oil on canvas

            Size: 23 5/8 x 31 7/8 inches

            Lender: Private Collection

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation

When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
DURHAM, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
478
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy