ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News

Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Lecompton legend and Steelers linebacker dies at 70

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A community is mourning the loss of a local athlete who made it to the NFL. Marvin Kellum was a Lecompton native, a Wichita State alum and a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. He died at the age of 70 in Pittsburgh. The Lecompton community was extremely […]
LECOMPTON, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

NFL predictions: Super Bowl MVP picks

It takes some real prognostication chops to accurately predict the Super Bowl MVP, which has gone to a player on the winning side all but one time in the 56-year history of the Super Bowl. It takes a little luck, too. What was once a quarterbacks’ award has shifted in recent years, with wide receivers and even two linebackers taking home the honors over the last decade. With so much talent on the field between the Eagles and Chiefs, who can we expect to emerge as this year’s Super Bowl MVP? Brief history of Super Bowl MVP To get a better sense of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy