Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News
Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
NFL Announces Punishment For Trent Williams' Body Slam
Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, one of the most memorable moments from Sunday's NFC Championship Game came in the fourth quarter, when star offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Eagles defender K'Von Wallace to the ground. Williams was ejected from the game for the WWE-worthy ...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs players seemed loose on the plane that was taking them to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly had changes made to the team hotel in Arizona
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.
Carson Palmer Picks Between Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes For NFL's Best Quarterback
Palmer spent half his career in Cincinnati.
Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL
In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
Lecompton legend and Steelers linebacker dies at 70
LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A community is mourning the loss of a local athlete who made it to the NFL. Marvin Kellum was a Lecompton native, a Wichita State alum and a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. He died at the age of 70 in Pittsburgh. The Lecompton community was extremely […]
Lawton man creates ‘Patrick Mahomes snowman’ ahead of the Big Game
Some folks are already getting in the mood for Superbowl Sunday, including a Lawton man who created a snowman to look like Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
NFL predictions: Super Bowl MVP picks
It takes some real prognostication chops to accurately predict the Super Bowl MVP, which has gone to a player on the winning side all but one time in the 56-year history of the Super Bowl. It takes a little luck, too. What was once a quarterbacks’ award has shifted in recent years, with wide receivers and even two linebackers taking home the honors over the last decade. With so much talent on the field between the Eagles and Chiefs, who can we expect to emerge as this year’s Super Bowl MVP? Brief history of Super Bowl MVP To get a better sense of...
