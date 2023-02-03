ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina fraternity under ‘interim suspension’ during ongoing investigation

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity has been suspended from High Point University.

The university says that a fraternity on campus is under interim suspension, but did not share details. They offered the following statement:

We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment. All reports of safety concerns are investigated as a standard practice. A fraternity is under interim suspension. No further details are available during ongoing investigations.

High Point University

No further details have been confirmed.

