North Carolina fraternity under ‘interim suspension’ during ongoing investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity has been suspended from High Point University.

The university says that a fraternity on campus is under interim suspension, but did not share details. They offered the following statement:

We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment. All reports of safety concerns are investigated as a standard practice. A fraternity is under interim suspension. No further details are available during ongoing investigations. High Point University

No further details have been confirmed.

