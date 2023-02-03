Read full article on original website
Related
Top general says U.S. failed to detect previous Chinese balloons
The Air Force general overseeing American air space admitted Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the U.S. in the past, calling it a "domain awareness gap." The big picture: A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the...
Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean by U.S.
The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast, the Department of Defense announced. The big picture: The balloon, which the Pentagon accused China of using to collect information on U.S. military sites, has heightened tensions between the two nations. China’s Ministry of...
Everything we know about the China balloon
The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday that it had been tracking this week. The latest: In a statement Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision to down the balloon an "obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice," adding that it was "reserving the right to take further actions in response," AP reported.
