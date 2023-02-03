ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. State College, Pa. — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy