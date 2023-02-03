Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items
The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
KETV.com
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
kniakrls.com
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Des Moines community organizer announces run for mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines voters will decide who they want as mayor this November. Community organizer and political newcomer Denver Foote believes they are the right person for the job. Foote announced their candidacy with an Instagram post this week. Foote is active within the Des Moines Peoples Town Hall and the Iowa […]
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Discuss Maximum Levy Tuesday
During policy and planning following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council will discuss the total maximum property tax rate. Iowa Code requires cities to hold a public hearing to set that number annually, and that hearing will take place on February 21st — Tuesday’s session will be to review its current status.
KCRG.com
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
who13.com
DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction of the cost
Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction …. Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. Monday Forecast. Des Moines community organizer announces run for …. Des Moines community organizer announces...
kniakrls.com
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO THEFT REPORTS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE AND ONE ACCIDENT. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
bleedingheartland.com
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
Comments / 0