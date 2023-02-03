ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae Hague films moment she brought daughter Bambi home from hospital

By Holly Patrick
Molly-Mae Hague has documented the moment she brought her newborn daughter Bambi home.

The reality star, 23, welcomed her first child with partner Tommy Fury on 23 January.

In an Instagram video, the influencer can be seen carrying her baby through her Cheshire house.

Bambi’s nursery, complete with her name in neon lights and a plush Disney toy of her namesake, is also seen in the clip.

“Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video,” Hague captioned the clip.

