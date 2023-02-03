Read full article on original website
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Should you take Paxlovid if your COVID symptoms are mild? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You’ve tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but you barely have a cold. The antiviral medication Paxlovid has been made available to U.S. citizens battling the virus — but should it be taken in extremely mild cases?. The answer depends on several factors, prominent...
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death
Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Doctors warn of increase in seasonal affective disorder cases for February
Local doctors say they typically see more cases of seasonal affective disorder heading into February, when winter is often at its coldest.
Migrant students in NYC schools without proof of vaccinations
The flood of migrant families into New York City is forcing schools to accept children who lack required vaccinations and has possibly led to one outbreak already. The Simon Baruch Middle School in Gramercy Park had a chickenpox case, according to a Jan. 25 notice from the principal which said students not vaccinated for the illness could not attend school. A parent at the school said after the announcement, five migrant children were absent for a few days from the class in question. “When you are talking now about hundreds of children entering a school and coming from countries where we know...
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
NBC New York
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Daily Targum
Student passenger collides into windshield after Rutgers bus stops short on Busch campus
On Tuesday, a Rutgers bus stopped short after being cut off by an oncoming vehicle, causing a student passenger to fall onto the bus’ front windshield from the inside and shatter it, according to a statement from the University to The Daily Targum. At the time of the incident,...
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
These 6 things are important to know before you start collecting Social Security benefits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Planning your retirement? If you will be collecting social security, some key strategies will help you maximize your retirement benefits. Factors such as timing and earned income play a large role in your benefits amount. AARP provided these tips to keep in mind before you begin...
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
WUHF
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need. For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife
New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex. Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
trentonjournal.com
Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers
The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
