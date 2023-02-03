ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa City residents scammed by UI email offering free baby grand piano

The false promise of a free grand piano led several Iowa City community members to fall victim to a scam known as phishing. Many UI and Iowa City community members received a scam email from University of Iowa affiliated email accounts about an individual attempting to give away a free 2014 Yamaha baby grand piano, which is valued at around $6,000.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
SWISHER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died

The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon raises $1.1...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

C6-Zero hearing canceled after company makes concessions to Iowa DNR

MARENGO, Iowa — A scheduled hearing Monday afternoon for C6-Zero in Marengo has been canceled after the company has made several concessions to the State of Iowa and the Iowa DNR. An explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo injured more than a dozen people and forced evacuations in...
MARENGO, IA
WQAD

Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases

WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
WILTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud

We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protestors are continuing to push for an arrest after the death of Devonna Walker. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 2. KCRG-TV9 received a video showing Walker and two of her neighbors shouting at each other. One of those neighbors used a racial slur, the “n-word.” Shortly after, there was a scuffle. It appears then that Walker was stabbed. No arrests have been made in the case, but activists hope to change that.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Community donations are helping the homeless in Cedar Rapids stay warm this winter. Leaders at Willis Dady homeless shelter say 65-75 people are using the overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids each night. That doesn’t include the people staying at the Willis Dady shelter, or those choosing to sleep outside despite the cold temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Fire says goodbye to Truck No. 1

Cedar Rapids, IA — After more than 25 years on the job, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department is saying goodbye to Truck 1, decommissioning the vehicle and sending it out to auction. "What we’re doing is what we call the decommission of a fire apparatus," said Battalion Chief Brian...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa

Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
INDEPENDENCE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy