National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO