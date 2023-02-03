Read full article on original website
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Two from Pella Qualify for State Swimming
A pair of swimmers from Pella High School are heading to the state meet after Saturday’s district meet. Eli Eekhoff and MacK Copeland were part of the qualifying 400 freestyle relay for the NCMP Swim Team, who placed 5th overall at the Johnston qualifying site. Eekhoff just missed a bid in the 100 freestyle by .2 seconds as well, as did the 200 freestyle team. Find full results here. The 2023 Boys High School State Swimming Meet is at the University of Iowa this Friday and Saturday.
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
Indianola Boys Swimming State Qualifies Two Individual, Two Relays
The Indianola boys swimming team qualified two relays and two individual events to the state meet after their qualifying meet Saturday in Ames, as Isaiah Picard qualified in the 50 Freestyle Para, and the 100 Freestyle Para in addition to the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay. 50...
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
Former Pella Hurdler Earns Recognition for College Performance
Former Pella Track and Field State Champion Hurdler Nolan Clayberg has been named Scheels Male Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Fighting Bee Invite on January 27-28 for the Hawkeye Community College RedTails Track and Field program. Clayberg debuted his 60m Hurdles this past weekend, winning the...
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Central Basketball Teams Travel for ARC Doubleheader at Loras Today
The Central College basketball teams head to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks this afternoon for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Loras College. After falling 76-67 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, the Dutch men are set for a pivotal matchup in the league. The Duhawks snuck past Coe College Wednesday in 79-75 win to force a tie atop the conference standings with Central. With their sights set on regaining sole possession of first place in the ARC, the Dutch will hope to duplicate their performance against Loras from January 7th. Central used a 48-point second half to power past the Duhawks in an 83-71 victory.
Norwalk bowlers close regular season with dual losses to Gilbert
The Norwalk bowling teams closed out the dual season on Saturday, both losing to Gilbert at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. Gilbert won the girls dual by just 43 total pins, edging the Warriors 2209-2166. The Tiger boys prevailed by a final count of 2783-2526. The Norwalk...
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
Knoxville Football Program Holds Signing Day For Incoming Class
National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
Night of Lights Valentine’s Day Date Night
The Bussey 4th of July Committee is putting together a Night of Lights Valentine’s Day Date Night Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Countryside Event Center. The event is a fundraiser with the cost of $25 per ticket. The price will include a meal and entertainment, with the meal served from 5 until 6:30. Entertainment only will be from 6 to 10 p.m. and will cost $10 at the door. There will be a cash bar, the fundraiser is for those 18 and older.
Bussey Library Blind Date with a Book
Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
Simpson Women’s Basketball Wins Thriller, Men Can’t Find Offense Against Luther
Anna Wanek hit a three point shot with five seconds to go to put the Simpson Storm women’s basketball team in the lead for good Saturday, as they defeated Luther 75-73 in head coach Brian Niemuth’s 400th conference win, while the Storm men were ice cold from the field as they fell 66-48 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA.
