Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Caught on Camera: Suspect leads Glynn County deputy on chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are sharing dashcam video of what happened when a deputy stopped a suspect during a high-speed chase. In the above dashcam video, a Glynn County sheriff's deputy is seen chasing a suspect early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy...
JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest
Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that an arrest has been made for a murder that took place in 2022.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend. Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO...
JSO: Man shot on Normandy Boulevard
At approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his early thirties who sustained two gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
WJCL
Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington, per JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Arlington Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JSO: man shot, killed inside car at Oasis Club apartment parking lot
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Greenfield Manor apartment complex in the area of 5800 University Blvd west
What we know about Aiden Fucci: 10 essential facts about the accused teen killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen murderer can...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside
Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.
Gruesome stabbing in Nassau County leaves man in critical condition, 2 under arrest, NCSO says
On Jan. 8, 2023, Nassau County Sheriff's Office was called out to 44125 Caulkins Dr. in Callahan regarding an attempted murder by stabbing.
Arrest warrant: New details about Bishop Snyder students arrested after racist messages, threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released police documents reveal more details about the Bishop John Snyder High School students who are now behind bars and no longer allowed to attend the school. Monday, JSO arrested 2 baseball players for threatening text messages they sent to the only black player on...
First Coast News
19-year-old dies in car crash on I-295 in Jacksonville
The car was overturned on I-295 Sunday. Police said the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Two children ejected, injured when truck and car collide in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Moncrief Road and W. 34th Street Saturday. Police on scene said a car and a truck crashed. Three children were in the car, and two of them were ejected from the car. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
‘She’s just so calm and collected about it;’ video shows package snatching on porch in Murray Hill
A couple living in the Murray Hill neighborhood said a ‘porch pirate’ is to blame for their missing package.
Comments / 0