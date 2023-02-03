ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Arlington Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy