Aquamarine Daydream offers a variety of crystals, gemstones and jewelry. As begins, there are many stores in the Fourth Avenue District getting ready for new merchandise and events. With businesses still in the throes of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, things are looking up as they get back into a new sense of normalcy. One of the many stores is &gallery, located at 419 N. 4th Ave., where business owner Cynthia Naugle is ready to get started.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO