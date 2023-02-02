Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allsportstucson.com
No. 22 Arizona beats USC in 2OT, sweep L.A. schools on road for first time in 21 years
It took three overtimes for No. 22 Arizona in games against UCLA and USC on Friday and Sunday to come away with a gritty sweep of the Bruins and Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time since the 2001-02 season. “This was a huge win for us,” Arizona coach...
No. 5 Arizona uses massive run to rout Oregon State 84-52
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona got stuck in Oregon State’s preferred pace, forced to grind out half-court possessions. A litany of whistles further bogged down the game. The Wildcats still managed to build a 14-point lead. Once the whistles subsided and the floor opened up, Arizona blew past Oregon State for the type of rout typically seen in early-season nonconference games. Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points, Courtney Ramey added 11 and No. 5 Arizona used a massive first-half run to blow out Oregon State 84-52 on Saturday night.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona MBB dominates Oregon State by 32 points
The Arizona women's basketball team is coached by Adia Barnes. The Arizona men's basketball team is coached by Tommy Lloyd. The Arizona men's basketball team has extended their winning streak to six games after defeating Oregon State University 84-52 in McKale Center. From the start of this game, it was never close. The Wildcats had a 26 point lead after the first 20 minutes of the contest.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets a road sweep over the LA schools for the first time in 21 years as Cate Reese goes off for a career high
Heading to Los Angeles this weekend, Arizona women’s basketball needed to make something happen. With a bad showing against No. 14 UCLA and a USC team that’s receiving votes in the polls, it could mean facing No. 2 Stanford on Thursday with a three-game losing streak in tow.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kylan Boswell and Filip Borvicanin said after Arizona’s win over Oregon State
Saturday night’s game against Oregon State was never in doubt for Arizona, which won by 32 and could have made the margin much bigger had it not pulled its starters early in the second half and let many little-used reserves get a lot of action. Though that wasn’t coach...
College Football News
Oregon State vs Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Oregon State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Oregon State (9-14), Arizona (20-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
allsportstucson.com
Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties
TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
azdesertswarm.com
Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake
In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
kyma.com
Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Wells died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”
Former UArizona swimmer Ty Wells passes away at 23
Ty Wells, a former University of Arizona student athlete and member of the Arizona Swimming & Diving program from 2018 to 2022, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. He was 23 years old.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
COMIC: Creature Comforts #35
Enjoy a moment of coziness with woodland animals in "Creature Comforts" by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Fourth Avenue in the new year
Aquamarine Daydream offers a variety of crystals, gemstones and jewelry. As begins, there are many stores in the Fourth Avenue District getting ready for new merchandise and events. With businesses still in the throes of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, things are looking up as they get back into a new sense of normalcy. One of the many stores is &gallery, located at 419 N. 4th Ave., where business owner Cynthia Naugle is ready to get started.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA students share their thoughts on TEDxUArizona
The University of Arizona hosted TEDxUArizona on Jan. 31, an all-day conference featuring talks on subjects ranging from gun control to multiculturalism. The theme of the event was “The Messy Middle.”. The theme was inspired by “the state of our contemporary political and social divides,” according to Misha Harrison,...
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
ADOT: Plan for overnight I-10 ramp closure
According to The Arizona Department of Transportation Interstate 10 and the frontage roads will be restricted in both directions between Ina and Ruthrauff.
Comments / 0