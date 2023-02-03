Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Consider The Village Expansion
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Stephanie Erickson will read a proclamation declaring February 2nd as Chris Street Day in Indianola. The council will continue a public hearing opened at their last meeting on January 16th regarding a planned unit development from The Village, who plans a $36 million expansion. The hearing was opened and left open for The Village to continue addressing nearby residents’ concerns about the expansion, and will now go before the council.
Des Moines community organizer announces run for mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines voters will decide who they want as mayor this November. Community organizer and political newcomer Denver Foote believes they are the right person for the job. Foote announced their candidacy with an Instagram post this week. Foote is active within the Des Moines Peoples Town Hall and the Iowa […]
KBOE Radio
BOIL ORDER IN PLACE IN EAST OSKALOOSA; HY-VEE OFFERING FREE WATER TO RESIDENTS
A portion of the city of Oskaloosa is now under a boil order after a water main break early in the morning in the eastern part of the city rendered much of the city without running water for several hours. From the Oskaloosa Municipal Water Department:. The Oskaloosa Municipal Water...
kniakrls.com
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
kniakrls.com
High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Feb 10th
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until February 10th to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items
The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO THEFT REPORTS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE AND ONE ACCIDENT. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
kniakrls.com
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
