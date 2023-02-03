Read full article on original website
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
Knoxville Sweeps Pella Christian In Bowling Meet
The Knoxville Bowling Squads swept Pella Christian on Saturday in the Panthers’ last regular season meet of the season. The girls won 2540-2080 while the boys defeated the Eagles 1936-1862. Leading the way for Knoxville on the boys side was Tristen Carter with a 401 series and Donovan Binns had a high game of 231. The Eagles were led by Evan DeJong with a round one score of 330, followed by Andrew DeVries at 318 and Andrew Van Kooten at 304. On the girls side, the Panthers were led by Brigette Renard shooting a 315 series and a high game of 165. The Eagles were led by Alexa Klaasen with a round one score of 410. She was followed by Dani Roose at 269 and Cathy Tang at 218. Both Knoxville and Pella Christian will see each other once again next weekend when the two converge on Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa for the conference meet.
Indianola Boys Swimming State Qualifies Two Individual, Two Relays
The Indianola boys swimming team qualified two relays and two individual events to the state meet after their qualifying meet Saturday in Ames, as Isaiah Picard qualified in the 50 Freestyle Para, and the 100 Freestyle Para in addition to the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay. 50...
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
Central Faces Stiff Test at Wartburg Select Track and Field Meet
Competing in its toughest meet of the season, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field team had two individuals crack the national top 10 of their individual events Saturday at the Wartburg Select. As a team, the Dutch women were third and the men were fifth.
Two from Pella Qualify for State Swimming
A pair of swimmers from Pella High School are heading to the state meet after Saturday’s district meet. Eli Eekhoff and MacK Copeland were part of the qualifying 400 freestyle relay for the NCMP Swim Team, who placed 5th overall at the Johnston qualifying site. Eekhoff just missed a bid in the 100 freestyle by .2 seconds as well, as did the 200 freestyle team. Find full results here. The 2023 Boys High School State Swimming Meet is at the University of Iowa this Friday and Saturday.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Former Pella Hurdler Earns Recognition for College Performance
Former Pella Track and Field State Champion Hurdler Nolan Clayberg has been named Scheels Male Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Fighting Bee Invite on January 27-28 for the Hawkeye Community College RedTails Track and Field program. Clayberg debuted his 60m Hurdles this past weekend, winning the...
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Twin Cedars Boys Fall To Iowa Valley
Kail Arkema scored 13 points, but it was not enough as the Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad fell to Iowa Valley on Friday 68-38. The Sabers were hanging in with Iowa Valley but a 13-2 run put the Tigers in control for good. The Sabers did some good things on defense by getting 12 steals, four of which came from Dallas Smith. Twin Cedars will host North Mahaska on Tuesday.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Rolls Moulton-Udell, SEW/MD Wrestlers Go 4-1 At Central Decatur
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad is rolling after picking up their 4th win in a row, an 82-58 drubbing of Moulton-Udell on Saturday. Owen Suntken completed the huge week with 27 points, and Logan Godfrey scored 24. Suntken scored 116 total points this week which is an average of 29 points per game. The Saints are 11-9 and will travel to Wayne on Tuesday. On the mats at Central Decatur the Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas wrestlers had their final dual meet of the season and went 4-1. The Warhawks beat Bedford 54-6, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 39-36, East Union 33-27, and the host Cardinals 48-18 while losing to Lenox 40-24. Melcher-Dallas student Cael Caikoski went 5-0 on the day at 120 pounds winning two matches by pin fall. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas will take part in the class 1A District on Saturday at I-35.
Knoxville Heads To Des Moines To Play Newton Today
Both Knoxville Basketball Squads will make the annual trip to Des Moines for games against Newton at Wells Fargo Arena. The two schools have played in Des Moines for four of the last five seasons and it always is a fun trip that includes an Iowa Wolves game that night. Today is no different, but both Knoxville teams are also seeing this as a business trip. The girls are coming off a loss to Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night and need a win to recapture momentum heading into the regionals that start in two weeks. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that while the girls will have fun playing in a 15,000 seat arena, he wants them to be focused for the Cardinals.
Simpson Basketball Travels to Luther
The Simpson Storm basketball teams attempt to get back into the win column today on the road at Luther College to take on the Norse. The Storm women have dropped two games in a row and is firmly entrenched in the sixth spot of the American Rivers Conference standings, with Luther sitting two games in front in a tie for the third seed. The Storm defeated the Norse 70-54 in their first matchup, that included outscoring the Norse 45-25 in the first half.
Knoxville Soccer Sign-ups
The Knoxville Recreation Center is currently taking sign ups for Youth Spring Soccer. Sign ups are for those 3-5 year-olds, kindergarten and first grade. Registration deadline is March 30 at 9 a.m. Cost to sign up is $33. For more information call the Knoxville Recreation Center or e-mail@cityofknoxvilleiowaparksandrecreation.
Central Basketball Teams Travel for ARC Doubleheader at Loras Today
The Central College basketball teams head to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks this afternoon for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Loras College. After falling 76-67 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, the Dutch men are set for a pivotal matchup in the league. The Duhawks snuck past Coe College Wednesday in 79-75 win to force a tie atop the conference standings with Central. With their sights set on regaining sole possession of first place in the ARC, the Dutch will hope to duplicate their performance against Loras from January 7th. Central used a 48-point second half to power past the Duhawks in an 83-71 victory.
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Elaine Mason
A funeral service for Elaine Mason, age 76 of Lacona, will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
