An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.

MONTEZUMA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO