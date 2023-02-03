ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/6/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO THEFT REPORTS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE AND ONE ACCIDENT. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S...
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames

The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
AMES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide

A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices

GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

Story County Sheriff Seeking To ID Burglary Suspects

(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects seen on video January 30th, when the Zearing bar was broken into. On January 31, 2023 the Zearing gas station was also broken into. The vehicle observed during both break ins is described as a tan or gray Chevy 4 door pickup truck with a white topper.
STORY COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County

A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
98.1 KHAK

Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer

An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
MONTEZUMA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD

Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored

There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students

Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items

The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Consider The Village Expansion

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Stephanie Erickson will read a proclamation declaring February 2nd as Chris Street Day in Indianola. The council will continue a public hearing opened at their last meeting on January 16th regarding a planned unit development from The Village, who plans a $36 million expansion. The hearing was opened and left open for The Village to continue addressing nearby residents’ concerns about the expansion, and will now go before the council.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy