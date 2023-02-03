Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO THEFT REPORTS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE AND ONE ACCIDENT. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S...
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
Ames police: Suspect injured after firing 2 shots into the air after arguement
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday morning, according to a press release. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 204 Jewel Drive on 10:39 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings. Witnesses at the scene reported that...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames
The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide
A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices
GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
Chase ends in crash, man arrested on several drug and weapon charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple drug and weapon charges after police said he crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers Wednesday night. The pursuit began around 7:12 p.m. just west of SW 14th Street on McKinley Avenue according to court documents. A Des Moines […]
iheart.com
Story County Sheriff Seeking To ID Burglary Suspects
(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects seen on video January 30th, when the Zearing bar was broken into. On January 31, 2023 the Zearing gas station was also broken into. The vehicle observed during both break ins is described as a tan or gray Chevy 4 door pickup truck with a white topper.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
KCCI.com
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
KETV.com
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
kniakrls.com
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items
The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Consider The Village Expansion
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Stephanie Erickson will read a proclamation declaring February 2nd as Chris Street Day in Indianola. The council will continue a public hearing opened at their last meeting on January 16th regarding a planned unit development from The Village, who plans a $36 million expansion. The hearing was opened and left open for The Village to continue addressing nearby residents’ concerns about the expansion, and will now go before the council.
