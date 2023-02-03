Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Football Program Holds Signing Day For Incoming Class
National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Swimming State Qualifies Two Individual, Two Relays
The Indianola boys swimming team qualified two relays and two individual events to the state meet after their qualifying meet Saturday in Ames, as Isaiah Picard qualified in the 50 Freestyle Para, and the 100 Freestyle Para in addition to the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay. 50...
kniakrls.com
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Soccer Sign-ups
The Knoxville Recreation Center is currently taking sign ups for Youth Spring Soccer. Sign ups are for those 3-5 year-olds, kindergarten and first grade. Registration deadline is March 30 at 9 a.m. Cost to sign up is $33. For more information call the Knoxville Recreation Center or e-mail@cityofknoxvilleiowaparksandrecreation.
kniakrls.com
Two from Pella Qualify for State Swimming
A pair of swimmers from Pella High School are heading to the state meet after Saturday’s district meet. Eli Eekhoff and MacK Copeland were part of the qualifying 400 freestyle relay for the NCMP Swim Team, who placed 5th overall at the Johnston qualifying site. Eekhoff just missed a bid in the 100 freestyle by .2 seconds as well, as did the 200 freestyle team. Find full results here. The 2023 Boys High School State Swimming Meet is at the University of Iowa this Friday and Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Central Faces Stiff Test at Wartburg Select Track and Field Meet
Competing in its toughest meet of the season, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field team had two individuals crack the national top 10 of their individual events Saturday at the Wartburg Select. As a team, the Dutch women were third and the men were fifth.
kniakrls.com
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowlers close regular season with dual losses to Gilbert
The Norwalk bowling teams closed out the dual season on Saturday, both losing to Gilbert at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. Gilbert won the girls dual by just 43 total pins, edging the Warriors 2209-2166. The Tiger boys prevailed by a final count of 2783-2526. The Norwalk...
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Sweep Triangular in Sigourney; Failor Nears School Record
The Pella bowlers swept the competition in Keokuk County during a triangular meet Saturday. The Dutch boys scored 2549 pins and the girls hit 1959, defeating both the hosting Signourey Cobras and Isaac Newton Academy. Pella’s Carter Failor improved upon his season bests, as his individual game of 269 is...
kniakrls.com
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Girls Roll Newton, Boys Lose An Early Lead And Fall To The Cardinals
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad got the win it was searching for on Saturday, while the boys let an early lead slip away in a loss to Newton as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls controlled things from the tip to the final buzzer in a 46-31 win. The Panthers roared out to a 28-8 lead and coasted from there. The Dunkin Sisters did most of the damage with defense and spot on shooting. Hannah scored 17 points while Emma put in 11. Coach Matt Ritchhart was happy with the defense and how his team took control early.
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Hurdler Earns Recognition for College Performance
Former Pella Track and Field State Champion Hurdler Nolan Clayberg has been named Scheels Male Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Fighting Bee Invite on January 27-28 for the Hawkeye Community College RedTails Track and Field program. Clayberg debuted his 60m Hurdles this past weekend, winning the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
kniakrls.com
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Travels to Luther
The Simpson Storm basketball teams attempt to get back into the win column today on the road at Luther College to take on the Norse. The Storm women have dropped two games in a row and is firmly entrenched in the sixth spot of the American Rivers Conference standings, with Luther sitting two games in front in a tie for the third seed. The Storm defeated the Norse 70-54 in their first matchup, that included outscoring the Norse 45-25 in the first half.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Heads To Des Moines To Play Newton Today
Both Knoxville Basketball Squads will make the annual trip to Des Moines for games against Newton at Wells Fargo Arena. The two schools have played in Des Moines for four of the last five seasons and it always is a fun trip that includes an Iowa Wolves game that night. Today is no different, but both Knoxville teams are also seeing this as a business trip. The girls are coming off a loss to Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night and need a win to recapture momentum heading into the regionals that start in two weeks. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that while the girls will have fun playing in a 15,000 seat arena, he wants them to be focused for the Cardinals.
kniakrls.com
Central Basketball Teams Travel for ARC Doubleheader at Loras Today
The Central College basketball teams head to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks this afternoon for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Loras College. After falling 76-67 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, the Dutch men are set for a pivotal matchup in the league. The Duhawks snuck past Coe College Wednesday in 79-75 win to force a tie atop the conference standings with Central. With their sights set on regaining sole possession of first place in the ARC, the Dutch will hope to duplicate their performance against Loras from January 7th. Central used a 48-point second half to power past the Duhawks in an 83-71 victory.
kniakrls.com
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
Comments / 0