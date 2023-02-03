Both Knoxville Basketball Squads will make the annual trip to Des Moines for games against Newton at Wells Fargo Arena. The two schools have played in Des Moines for four of the last five seasons and it always is a fun trip that includes an Iowa Wolves game that night. Today is no different, but both Knoxville teams are also seeing this as a business trip. The girls are coming off a loss to Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night and need a win to recapture momentum heading into the regionals that start in two weeks. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that while the girls will have fun playing in a 15,000 seat arena, he wants them to be focused for the Cardinals.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO