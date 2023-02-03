Read full article on original website
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
Night of Lights Valentine’s Day Date Night
The Bussey 4th of July Committee is putting together a Night of Lights Valentine’s Day Date Night Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Countryside Event Center. The event is a fundraiser with the cost of $25 per ticket. The price will include a meal and entertainment, with the meal served from 5 until 6:30. Entertainment only will be from 6 to 10 p.m. and will cost $10 at the door. There will be a cash bar, the fundraiser is for those 18 and older.
Pella Library Offering Cake Mix with Pans in February
During the month of February, the Pella Public Library is encouraging patrons to peruse their collection of more than 100 cake pans, and when checked out, that individual can also take home frosting and a cake mix, compliments of Pella Hy-Vee and Pella Fareway. The Pella Public Library offers a...
Bussey Library Blind Date with a Book
Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
Elaine Mason
A funeral service for Elaine Mason, age 76 of Lacona, will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman
Funeral services for Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman, age 74, of Knoxville will be held Wednesday, February 8 at 10:30AM at. Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville with visitation Tuesday February 7th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with the family present. from 4:00pm to 7:00pm also at Celebrate Community Church. Burial will be...
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, he is the Parks and Recreation Director in Knoxville, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
