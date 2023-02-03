Chelzie Pinegar, Head Librarian at the Bussey Library, said during the month of February they will be doing Blind Date with a Book. She tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’ll have books wrapped up, where nobody can see the cover of it. Then you can come in and check one out and get a surprise. Hopefully it’s something you wouldn’t have picked out before that you might really be interested in.”

BUSSEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO