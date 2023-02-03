ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Harrington, Hatboro-Horsham spoil Quakertown's playoff hopes

HORSHAM – Among the players on Hatboro-Horsham’s girls’ basketball team, Leah Harrington is the outlier. While many of the Hatters call soccer, softball or another sport their primary pursuit, the senior guard is the rare basketball-only athlete and bears the responsibilities that come along with it. Wins haven’t come as readily as the team would have liked this year, but playing with some of her best friends for the last time keeps Harrington going.
HORSHAM, PA
Bensalem Times

Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening

A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County, PA
