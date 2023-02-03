HORSHAM – Among the players on Hatboro-Horsham’s girls’ basketball team, Leah Harrington is the outlier. While many of the Hatters call soccer, softball or another sport their primary pursuit, the senior guard is the rare basketball-only athlete and bears the responsibilities that come along with it. Wins haven’t come as readily as the team would have liked this year, but playing with some of her best friends for the last time keeps Harrington going.

HORSHAM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO