Philadelphia Eagles Player Visits Quakertown Elementary Schools, Talks Football With Students
A member of the Philadelphia Eagles recently made a visit to several schools in the Bucks County area, where he talked sports with students. Rose Itzcovitz wrote about the recent visit for WFMZ-69 News. Britain Covey, a wide receiver and punt returner for the popular team, recently made a visit...
Executive boys basketball has winning streak halted; Parkland falls at Hoop Group event
The Executive Education and Parkland boys basketball teams chose to participate in the Hoop Group Lehigh Valley Showcase to face quality competition. The two programs certainly got that on Sunday afternoon. Executive fell to Patrick School 67-38, and the Trojans dropped a 68-49 result to Archbishop Wood during the event...
papreplive.com
Charles Grasty’s 250th win helps Abington close in on District 1-6A playoff berth
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington coach Charles Grasty won his 250th game Friday night when the Ghosts beat Suburban One League Liberty Division rival Wissahickon, 54-46, at Wissahickon High School. Grasty is in his 13th season leading Abington’s boys basketball program. He won District 1 championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Harrington, Hatboro-Horsham spoil Quakertown's playoff hopes
HORSHAM – Among the players on Hatboro-Horsham’s girls’ basketball team, Leah Harrington is the outlier. While many of the Hatters call soccer, softball or another sport their primary pursuit, the senior guard is the rare basketball-only athlete and bears the responsibilities that come along with it. Wins haven’t come as readily as the team would have liked this year, but playing with some of her best friends for the last time keeps Harrington going.
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29.
A Record Number of Upper Bucks Tech Students Win Awards Through Major Competition
A Bucks County high school is celebrating the success of several students who walked away from a major event with medals in hand. Twenty students from Quakertown Community High School who are attending Upper Bucks County Technical School earned medals at the SkillsUSA District 11 competition. 11 students are now advancing to the State Competition.
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
Axia Women’s Health Opens New Practice Near the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne
A health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in Bucks County in order to offer important services to local women. John George wrote about the new business for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
The inn was purchased by a Bucks County couple who loved both the property and the area. A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Land purchase ‘maintains the possibility’ of railroad trestle park in Easton
The Greater Easton Development Partnership is pursuing the purchase of about 1.2 acres formerly home to a rail station, as part of an ambitious plan for a new public park system that could one day span the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The nonprofit last week received approval from the Easton Planning...
Apple Studios to Utilize Bedminster, Tinicum Townships for Film Spots on Valentine’s Day
As a major film studio begins to record for an upcoming movie, one road that goes through Bucks County will be affected in the near future. Ximena Conde wrote about the closure and recording in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Starting on Feb. 14, a part of Route 113 will be closed...
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Nominates Five Central Bucks Students to U.S. Military Service Academies
The Bucks County students were acknowledged by the local politician for their acceptance into several academies. Several Bucks County students were recently nominated to military academies by one of the most well-known politicians from the area. Ed Doyle wrote about the students for TAPinto Doylestown. Five Central Bucks students have...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
New Hope Art Center Receives Funds from Local Grant Program for New Exhibit
A Bucks County art center recently received financial backing from a local group in order to organize an important exhibit. The New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts will be showcasing the work of Morgan Colt through a grant from The Bucks Couty Tourism Grant Program.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
Multiple residents displaced after fire rips through Upper Darby apartment complex
Multiple residents are displaced after a large fire broke out over the weekend at the Llanerch Place Apartments on Township Line Road. Officials said there were no fatalities.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
