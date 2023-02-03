Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
Vince Iwuchukwu's first start can't fix USC's frontcourt woes in win over Washington
Vince Iwuchukwu, who continues to make his return after going into cardiac arrest seven months ago, made his first start for USC in a win over Washington.
elisportsnetwork.com
Washington's Braxton Meah destroys the rim as Washington grabs the lead over USC
USC Trojans’ guard Malik Thomas threw down the two-handed dunk in transition against the Washington Huskies to grab the lead. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Comments / 0