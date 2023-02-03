Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
WJCL
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
WJCL
Caught on Camera: Suspect leads Glynn County deputy on chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are sharing dashcam video of what happened when a deputy stopped a suspect during a high-speed chase. In the above dashcam video, a Glynn County sheriff's deputy is seen chasing a suspect early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened Saturday evening on First Street near the Jones Street intersection. The driver from this crash, now identified as Abigail Owen, has been arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. According to the […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
WJCL
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
WJCL
Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
Police investigating fatal shooting after home invasion incident
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured. According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious […]
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon back in jail on firearm possession charges
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to kill a 28-year-old female was recently arrested after officers discovered a firearm in his truck. A Douglas Police Department report states that on January 23, a woman reported that 36-year-old Ahmad Rashad Cross was calling and threatening to kill her daughter. The woman said that Cross was supposedly on the way from Valdosta in a black Chevy Silverado with a Lowndes County tag.
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
YAHOO!
Burglary investigation leads to shooting arrest
Feb. 3—City police say a recent burglary investigation helped them connect a Brunswick man to an alleged role in an unrelated December shooting set up through an online dating app. Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with aggravated...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters
A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
wtoc.com
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
wtoc.com
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
Mother Accused of Killing 20-month-old Son Tries to Keep Dental Records From Prosecutors: Report
A legal battle is reportedly taking place over dental records sought in the case of a Georgia woman accused of killing her 20-month-old boy and discarding his body in the trash. Leilani Simon’s public defender filed a motion in court to try to prevent the release of information on treatments...
Comments / 0