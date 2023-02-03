ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

YAHOO!

15-year-old recovering after being shot in back, police say

A 15-year-old is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after police said he was shot in the back over the weekend. Investigators said they were called out for the reported shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday along Habersham Drive in LaGrange. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured...
LAGRANGE, GA
YAHOO!

Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex

Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man. At about 7:36 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about shots fired outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservoir Street. The victim was found outside the building and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA

