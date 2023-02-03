Read full article on original website
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
A Cobb County deputy recruit has been fired and arrested after the sheriff said he attacked an inmate. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him. “The deputy was moving the detainee...
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
15-year-old recovering after being shot in back, police say
A 15-year-old is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after police said he was shot in the back over the weekend. Investigators said they were called out for the reported shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday along Habersham Drive in LaGrange. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured...
Ga. man arrested after police say he screamed racial slurs outside Dollar General
A north Georgia man was arrested after police say he stood outside of a Dollar General store and yelled racial slurs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Barry Lee Weems, 56, was arrested on Sunday in Rome. Police said Weems was “making (a) loud and boisterous...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex
Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man. At about 7:36 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about shots fired outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservoir Street. The victim was found outside the building and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man has been arrested for murder, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he committed on Jan. 1, 2023. Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
North Ga. deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot, killed, GBI says
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the deputy who shot and killed an unarmed man in north Georgia last week was not wearing a body camera. Billy Dewayne Couch, 51, died after a Gordon County sheriff’s deputy shot him following a chase. “Well I was shocked,” Greg Seritt, a...
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Gwinnett man arrested after using laser pointer to ‘mess with’ police helicopter
He told police he didn't know it was illegal.
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Fire destroys 9K-square-foot mansion in Gwinnett County
A 9,000-square-foot house was destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Money, alcohol, and safe, stolen; Police believe the thief has done it before
KENNESAW, Ga. - Two businesses broken into in a matter of minutes with thousands of dollars stolen and police believe the thief may be connected to other crimes. Before dawn Thursday, someone smashed their way into Luciano's and Bar North off Jiles Road in Kennesaw. The owner of Bar North...
Deadly crash involving wrong-way driver on I-20, officials report
ATLANTA — Lanes are open following a fatal crash on I-20 east on Saturday morning, according to GDOT. Officers with Atlanta Police Department were dispatched to a wreck near I-20 east and Boulevard southeast around 6:02 a.m. When they arrived, a person was found dead. Investigators said they believed...
