Weather Alert: Record Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday Morning

Good Saturday Morning…

The arctic cold front came through yesterday and will reinforce dangerous cold now through daybreak Wednesday. Isolated power outages are still possible

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

The core of the cold will occur now through early Saturday morning. Winds chills will plummet to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday A “Wind Chill Warning” is in effect now through 10 AM Saturday. Take precautions to stay safe in the cold.

Frigid air will continue into Saturday but the gusty winds will diminish by afternoon.

A huge “temperature rebound” will occur by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into

the 40s. In fact the 40+ degree temperatures will extend through most of next week. BOTTOM LINE: This frigid air mass will be intense, but brief (2 days).

❄️ Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

GALE WARNING AND “FREEZING SPRAY” ADVISORY

A Freezing Spray Warning . has been issued for the bays and offshore now through Saturday. A rapid accumulation of ice on vessels and boats is possible. Ferry service has also been canceled.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.