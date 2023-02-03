ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: Record Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday Morning

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

Good Saturday Morning…

The arctic cold front came through yesterday and will reinforce dangerous cold now through daybreak Wednesday. Isolated power outages are still possible

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

The core of the cold will occur now through early Saturday morning. Winds chills will plummet to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday A “Wind Chill Warning” is in effect now through 10 AM Saturday. Take precautions to stay safe in the cold.

5 ways to prevent pipes from freezing in your home

Warming centers, shelters open due to frigid conditions »

Frigid air will continue into Saturday but the gusty winds will diminish by afternoon.

A huge “temperature rebound” will occur by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into
the 40s. In fact the 40+ degree temperatures will extend through most of next week. BOTTOM LINE: This frigid air mass will be intense, but brief (2 days).

❄️ Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

GALE WARNING AND “FREEZING SPRAY” ADVISORY

A Freezing Spray Warning . has been issued for the bays and offshore now through Saturday. A rapid accumulation of ice on vessels and boats is possible. Ferry service has also been canceled.

