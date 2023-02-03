WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday. Darrell Brooks was at a status hearing for pending cases. According to prosecutors, the cases involve his running over the mother of his child, later intimidating the same woman, and shooting at someone during a fight. In the first case mentioned, Brooks was released on $1,000 bond just before the parade attack.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO