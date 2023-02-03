Read full article on original website
Related
BUCKSCO Today Interview: Wife of Hatboro Officer Taken by Bee Sting Describes Her Journey
It’s been 16 months since Whitney Lyn Allen’s husband — Hatboro K9 police officer Ryan Allen — was felled by a happenstance bee sting at his Quakertown home. She spent much of that period grieving and attending to her newborn son, who she was carrying during Ryan’s initial incapacity.
Apple Studios to Utilize Bedminster, Tinicum Townships for Film Spots on Valentine’s Day
As a major film studio begins to record for an upcoming movie, one road that goes through Bucks County will be affected in the near future. Ximena Conde wrote about the closure and recording in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Starting on Feb. 14, a part of Route 113 will be closed...
Warrington Librarian Faces Backlash from School For Displaying Quote from Nobel Prize-Winning Author
The school district has been ensconced in several related controversies over the past few years. In one of the latest controversies to come out of a Bucks County school district, a librarian is being forced to remove a quote from a famous writer. Andrew Lapin wrote about the incident for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
An Influential Abolitionist Once Made a Speech at a Bucks County Theatre. Read to Learn When and Where
The famed abolitionist once made a stop in Bucks County to discuss the evils of slavery. One of the most important abolitionists in the country once made his way to Bucks County in order to spread his message of freedom and liberation. Frederick Douglass, the influential social reformer whose writing...
morethanthecurve.com
Former Conshohocken resident and Plymouth Whitemarsh graduate to make Broadway debut in March
Angel Sigala, a former resident of Conshohocken and 2014 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, has been cast in the new musical, New York, New York, hitting the St. James Theatre on Broadway in March. Sigala, who is originally from Mexico City, will be playing percussionist Mateo Diaz to mark his Broadway debut.
Bristol Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
New Hope Art Center Receives Funds from Local Grant Program for New Exhibit
A Bucks County art center recently received financial backing from a local group in order to organize an important exhibit. The New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts will be showcasing the work of Morgan Colt through a grant from The Bucks Couty Tourism Grant Program.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
Three shows coming to Bucks County stages this month. Here's where to check them out
February is here and the winter has settled in, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty of opportunities for a night out or even a matinee performance. Check out theses shows coming to Bucks County this month. ActorsNet in Morrisville presents A Delicate Balance. A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Edward...
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Philly Pops find new temporary home after eviction from Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center ousted the Pops last month after missing a deadline to pay $520,000.
BUCKSCO.Today
Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://bucksco.today/
Comments / 0