Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 flights this year—here’s what to know
If you're looking for a fun trip and a free flight, it might be time to turn your eye to Hong Kong. On Thursday, the city's leader John Lee announced Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 plane tickets this year to encourage tourism. The giveaway will begin in March and last six months, according to Bloomberg.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
In a press release on Tuesday, January 31st, Frontier Airlines announced a new summer unlimited flight pass. The pass is available right away for an “introductory price” of a total of $399 and will be valid for five months from May 2nd, 2023 to September 30th, 2023. The pass will allow travel to both Frontier’s domestic and international destinations.
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Both cruise lines have made major dining changes with Royal Caribbean quietly making another one and Carnival denying a persistent rumor.
We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...
A group of senators is pushing for airline passenger protections after severe travel disruptions ruined the holidays for tens of thousands of Americans. Under the new rules, airlines would be forced to compensate flyers during airline-caused delays and cancellations. Democratic Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced the "passenger bill of rights," which would require airlines to pay passengers at least $1,350 if they're denied boarding because of an oversold flight. "If passengers could receive 1,350 bucks whenever their flight is delayed by four hours, I am guaranteeing you there'd be a lot fewer delays," Blumenthal said. Markey...
If you’re looking for some fabulous February flight deals, Travel Noire’s got you covered. It’s time to make good on those New Year’s resolutions to travel more in 2023. There’s no better time to find a good travel deal than February, as it tends to escape people’s minds.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Opposition lawmakers blocked Parliament proceedings for a second day Friday, chanting slogans and demanding a probe into the business dealings of coal tycoon Gautam Adani, who is said to enjoy close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have no connection″ with the Adani controversy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters outside Parliament on Friday.
Traveling gets more expensive every year, especially when it’s done abroad. The average American spends roughly $271 a day during an international trip, and that’s not even taking into account flights, lodging, local transportation, and food. Throw in miscellaneous expenses like tickets to tourist spots and cellphone data, and you just might put yourself in the red if you’re not careful with your budget.
(Reuters) -Adani Enterprises Ltd has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Travel Debates is a series in which our editors weigh in on the most contentious issues that arise in-transit, like whether you should ever switch seats on a plane or if you should check your work email while on vacation. In our last debate, we delved into the contentious matter...
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what's the difference between each model?
What's next for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? That's a question investors are wondering about as Friday's jobs report came in hot.
India looks to become a $5 trillion economy. The goal is pretty much achievable, provided all the sectors work in the same direction. Web3, the upcoming internet for the future generation, can contribute as much as any other industry. CoinDCX echoed the idea while emphasizing that the Namaste Web3 initiatives have great potential to accelerate the country’s growth.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter.
