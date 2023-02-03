Read full article on original website
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Corporate, non-profit executive takes on Gopal for Senate
The former chief operating officer of Omnicom Group, a multi-billion dollar advertising and public relations firm that is one of the largest in the world will take on a two-term Democratic state senator in one of the state’s most politically competitive districts, potentially giving the GOP the kind of top-tier challenger they’ve been searching for.
New Jersey Globe
Sadeghi enters race to replace Vicari in Ocean County
Frank Sadeghi, a real estate developer and GOP fundraiser, has entered the race for a rare open Ocean County Commissioner seat. The incumbent, Joseph Vicari, announced that he would not seek re-election after nearly 42 years in county government. “I’ve decided to run for County Commissioner so that I can...
New Jersey Globe
Vainieri will run for North Bergen commissioner, giving up his seat as county commissioner
Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr. will give up his seat on the Hudson County Board of Commissioners to run for North Bergen commissioner in the May non-partisan election municipal election, setting him on a path to become run for mayor down the road when Nicholas Sacco retires. Sacco, who formally announced...
New Jersey Globe
It’s been 56 years since Salem County had a state senator. Here’s a primer on John Waddington
Salem County is about the size of Old Bridge, but from 1845 to 1968, the county had a state senate seat. Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s One-Man, One-Vote decision, New Jersey had 21 state senators, with each county getting one seat. So Bergen and Salem had equal influence in the New Jersey Senate.
insidernj.com
Garden State Equality Stands with Trenton Council member Jennifer Williams
New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ rights organization stands firm with NJ’s first transgender city council member in the face of a last court challenge. Garden State Equality issued the following statement (below) on the latest court challenge of Trenton City Council member Jennifer Williams’ election victory. Ms. Williams took the oath of office on January 1 after multiple run-off victories followed by multiple court challenged to her narrow victory.
tapinto.net
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ — Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy signs temp workers bill into law after long legislative process
Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights into law today, at last codifying protections and rights for temporary workers that took a lengthy and circuitous path through the legislative process. “Our temporary workers, regardless of their race or status, are key contributors to the workforce in...
New Jersey Globe
In small Atlantic County borough, GOP appears to have stolen a Democratic seat
Update: Buena Republicans have acknowledged their lack of understanding of the statute. Richard Giovinazzi will be removed and Democrats will submit three names. There will be a special election for the unexpired term in November. Gina Andaloro was elected to the Buena Borough Council in 2021 as a Democrat, switched...
The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran
For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
New Jersey Globe
Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of murdered Sayreville councilwoman
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance of Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman who was murdered in a shooting outside her home around 7:22 PM on February 1. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” Murphy...
New Jersey Globe
In Memoriam: wife of assemblyman, judge
Midge Fiore, whose late husband, C. Richard Fiore, was a Republican assemblyman from Newark’s North Ward from 1968 to 1972 died on January 29. She was 91. Richard Fiore was elected to the Assembly in 1967 on a ticket with another young Republican, Ralph Caputo, that defeated two incumbents but lost his bid for a third term to an independent, Anthony Imperiale, in 1971. In 1973, Richard Fiore was the GOP candidate for State Senate but lost to Imperiale. Midge Fiore’s brother, F. Michael Caruso, spent 35 years as a Superior Court Judge in Essex County.
Finally, Murphy gets it right on charters | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy seems to have done an astonishing turnaround on charter schools, which comes as welcome relief to thousands of New Jersey families that are desperate for a seat. His administration just announced its approval of 11 of 14 requested charter school expansions. The 2,299 new seats they granted,...
These 11 young activists are reshaping N.J.’s future
Mere days into his retirement, an 80-year-old Stewart Farrell, his unmistakable gruff voice the same as ever, turned his attention toward the future. Not his — New Jersey’s and the planet as a whole in the face of a global climate crisis. Farrell began at Stockton University at...
insidernj.com
Latina Leaders: Democrats have a ‘Terrible Record’ When it Comes to Recruiting Latinas
After the twelve and a half years that she served, New Jersey hasn’t had any other female executive leading the people, affirms Wilda Díaz, the former Mayor of Perth Amboy, who lost reelection for a fourth term in 2020. The first female Mayor of Perth Amboy and the first Latina Mayor of New Jersey, Diaz (pictured, above) said she believes the state needs more Latina officials because the Latina community is underrepresented, and without the representation, “there is no way the leaders would hear the wishes and needs of our communities.”
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 6 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy - We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
