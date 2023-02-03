Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
What a potential El Niño means for the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After three years of La Niña, El Niño may finally be on the way by summer of 2023. So what does that mean for hurricane season and how are La Niña and El Niño changing as the planet warms? We answer those questions in today’s climate classroom. The phenomena of La […]
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Best Florida State Foods | 15 Famous Dishes From Florida
Welcome to the Sunshine State of Florida! Florida is the perfect destination for a family vacation or a relaxing getaway because of its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and fun-filled theme parks. But that is not all. The state of Florida is also known for its delicious food! From fresh seafood...
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount
Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Left lane now reserved for faster traffic: Slow drivers face penalties in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slow drivers in Florida may soon face penalties for driving slowly in the left lane on multi-lane highways. This change is part of a new bill called SB 464, introduced by the Florida Senate.
Powerball: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida; jackpot soars to $747 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Powerball jackpot has risen to $747 million after nobody won the big prize during Saturday night's drawing. But in Florida, somebody is holding a ticket worth $1 million!. The winning numbers drawn on Saturday are: 2 - 8 - 15 -19 - 58 and the Powerball...
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
A wonderful opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in Florida: Apply to get $32/hour
Working for a company like Buc-ee's has its own pros and cons. You earn a steady income, get different social security benefits and your career grows with time, which means you gain enough experience and skills needed to succeed.
TIL: Its Actually Illegal In Florida To Drive In The Left Lane. You HAVE To Pass Cars Or Move Over!
While most good drivers already think this is an unwritten rule of the road, here in Florida some hero actually got it passed into law! If you’re in the left lane of a Florida street, freeway, highway, interstate, whatever, you need to be actively passing people or GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE! I’ll be the first to admit that even though I know I’m a better driver than most people on the roads, I’ve failed at this myself. I often had the attitude that as long as I was going faster than the speed limit, and for the most part passing other drivers, I could just cruise in the left lane. But the law states that if you’re just cruising the left lane, but not trying to pass people, you’re doing it wrong. And if another car comes up behind you going faster than you, you HAVE to move over and let them have that lane to pass you! Here’s what the law states from the FL-HSMV site: “On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.
Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com. Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
