While most good drivers already think this is an unwritten rule of the road, here in Florida some hero actually got it passed into law! If you’re in the left lane of a Florida street, freeway, highway, interstate, whatever, you need to be actively passing people or GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE! I’ll be the first to admit that even though I know I’m a better driver than most people on the roads, I’ve failed at this myself. I often had the attitude that as long as I was going faster than the speed limit, and for the most part passing other drivers, I could just cruise in the left lane. But the law states that if you’re just cruising the left lane, but not trying to pass people, you’re doing it wrong. And if another car comes up behind you going faster than you, you HAVE to move over and let them have that lane to pass you! Here’s what the law states from the FL-HSMV site: “On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO