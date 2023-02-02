ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Continues To Address Real Issues Like Autism In Season 2 Premiere

By Editor at Global Grind
 3 days ago

Source: Disney+ / Disney+


The second season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” returned last night (Feb. 1) on the first day of Black History Month. Fans are pleased with the reboot’s consistency addressing the important issues of our times. Many social media users are most impressed by the series approach to showcase that one of the Proud children is said to be on the
spectrum . Read more and see fan reactions inside.

Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” starring Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud follows Penny, her madcap family and her crew of friends. The series returned with even more laughs, realness and a great documentation of the Black family experience. The Proud Family trends on Twitter as fans recall their favorite moments from the second season and some from the original show, which debuted in 2001.

Fans consider the Louder and Prouder version one of the better reboots of our time. Many fans express their gratitude to the show for its ability to dive into issues about the Black community, our nation and the problems that directly affect the characters throughout the series.

In the newest season, Penny’s trouble-making twin siblings and the youngest children of Oscar and Trudy Benjamin “BeBe” and Cecilia “CeCe”Proud are being evaluated at school. In the viral clip shared on Twitter, the evaluator shares that CeCe scored in the highest percentile while BeBe shows early signs of autism.

Trudy and Oscar’s reactions were honest as concerned (and Black) parents, who may not understand the intricacies of the developmental disability. This is several parents experience around the world, who learn to navigate the disability for their families and most importantly, their child.

Fans reflect on this scene from the second season, saying that this is not the first time the show has addressed a tough issue. “The Proud Family” was known to address the hard facts and subsequently, praised for it.

One fan tweeted, “The Proud Family raising awareness on autism in 2023 shows that the series is still as bold and kind as it was when it raised awareness on islamophobia and racism back in the 2000’s.”

Here’s what other fans had to say about the pioneering show:

They’re getting to the real about America. “Slaves built this country!”

Oscar’s natural reaction:

Paying homage to another classic “Moesha”

They’re not reinventing the wheel but keeping up with the times:

Great job, Proud Family!

Keep doing the work, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” It doesn’t go unnoticed. Be sure to stream the second season on Disney+ now.

Check out the season 2 trailer below:

