ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
Detroit News

Feds rip unremorseful Kilpatrick's 'pastor' gig as they fight to supervise him

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick should stay under federal court supervision because he is remorseless, denies he is guilty of running a criminal enterprise out of City Hall and owes millions to taxpayers and other creditors, federal prosecutors said Friday. It appears Kilpatrick, 52, is trying to resume an affluent...
DETROIT, MI
CBS New York

Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme

Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
FLORIDA STATE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail?

Larry Eugene Price told social workers that he’d seen a snake crawling on the ground. Price, 51, then said a man had stabbed lit cigarettes in his eyes. It was February 2020, and the staff at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith, Arkansas made a note in his case file that he’d suffered from hallucinations and paranoia after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 22.
FORT SMITH, AR
New York Post

Meet the ‘agitators’: NYC migrant standoff backed by these lefties and others

The activists who city officials blamed for helping fuel the migrant standoff outside Manhattan’s Watson Hotel included a “community organizer” from California and a New York writer who sparked controversy with an open letter that got her fired by Yelp. At least one person in the group also apparently distributed an anti-cop leaflet produced by an anarchist organization that bills itself as a “rebel alliance” dedicated to “action against all the forces that threaten your freedom.” On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the activists as “agitators that just really, I think, are doing a disservice to migrants and doing a disservice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama woman, husband get decade in prison for terror support

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband-wife militant duo will spend about a decade in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the man told a law enforcement officer posing as a terrorism sympathizer that he wanted to carry out a terror attack in […]
HOOVER, AL
The Associated Press

‘Loophole’ excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct

LONDON (AP) — A confidential U.N. report into alleged missteps by senior World Health Organization staffers in the way they handled a sexual misconduct case during an Ebola outbreak in Congo found their response didn’t violate the agency’s policies because of what some officials described as a “loophole” in how the WHO defines victims of such behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy