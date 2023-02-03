Read full article on original website
Judge demands answers after Jan. 6 defendant recants guilt
“I wouldn't change anything I did,” said the defendant.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Detroit News
Feds rip unremorseful Kilpatrick's 'pastor' gig as they fight to supervise him
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick should stay under federal court supervision because he is remorseless, denies he is guilty of running a criminal enterprise out of City Hall and owes millions to taxpayers and other creditors, federal prosecutors said Friday. It appears Kilpatrick, 52, is trying to resume an affluent...
NOLA.com
Federal judge orders Ray Nagin to boost monthly restitution from $500 to $1,200
A federal judge has ordered former Mayor Ray Nagin to boost his monthly payments to the federal government from $500 to $1,200, a compromise decision that falls about midway between what the mayor and federal prosecutors were seeking. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to bump Nagin's...
Media accused of downplaying violence again during Atlanta riots: 'It was a night of rage planned by Antifa'
The mainstream media has come under fire, as critics claim some major outlets have downplayed violence in Atlanta as anti-police riots spiraled into chaos.
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
WLTX.com
'You are the reason Brian is dead': Mother of fallen Capitol officer asks judge for lengthy sentence
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence a Pennsylvania man who pepper sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and at least two others on Jan. 6 to serve 90 months, or more than seven years. in prison – arguing in a sentencing memo this week he contributed to the collapse of the police line outside the Capitol.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Missouri has a history of death penalty injustice. Stop Leonard Taylor’s execution | Opinion
The state attorney general’s office is so zealous that it told the state Supreme Court one wrongly convicted man should be put to death even despite evidence that he’s innocent.
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail?
Larry Eugene Price told social workers that he’d seen a snake crawling on the ground. Price, 51, then said a man had stabbed lit cigarettes in his eyes. It was February 2020, and the staff at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith, Arkansas made a note in his case file that he’d suffered from hallucinations and paranoia after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 22.
Meet the ‘agitators’: NYC migrant standoff backed by these lefties and others
The activists who city officials blamed for helping fuel the migrant standoff outside Manhattan’s Watson Hotel included a “community organizer” from California and a New York writer who sparked controversy with an open letter that got her fired by Yelp. At least one person in the group also apparently distributed an anti-cop leaflet produced by an anarchist organization that bills itself as a “rebel alliance” dedicated to “action against all the forces that threaten your freedom.” On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the activists as “agitators that just really, I think, are doing a disservice to migrants and doing a disservice...
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Washington Examiner
Georgia inmate allowed to sue for execution by firing squad, appeals court rules
An Atlanta federal appeals court unanimously ruled that a Georgia man on death row for murder can continue a lawsuit that would allow him to be executed by a firing squad instead of the sedative cocktail the state uses in lethal injections. Michael Nance has asked to be put to...
Florida blimp executive, relative of former state lawmaker, sentenced to federal prison in pandemic fraud case
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government of more than $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned...
Alabama woman, husband get decade in prison for terror support
NEW YORK (AP) — A husband-wife militant duo will spend about a decade in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the man told a law enforcement officer posing as a terrorism sympathizer that he wanted to carry out a terror attack in […]
‘Loophole’ excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct
LONDON (AP) — A confidential U.N. report into alleged missteps by senior World Health Organization staffers in the way they handled a sexual misconduct case during an Ebola outbreak in Congo found their response didn’t violate the agency’s policies because of what some officials described as a “loophole” in how the WHO defines victims of such behavior.
