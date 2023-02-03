Read full article on original website
Related
How to Increase Your Chances of Getting a Job Offer
In the age of mass layoffs in industries such as tech and an imminent recession, it’s important to secure a position more than ever. Here are some ways to improve your chances of getting the job once you land that interview, according to the website GoBankingRates.com. Prepare Questions. We...
New Hope-Based Healthcare Company Completes SPAC Merger, Starts Trending on Nasdaq
A Bucks County healthcare company has recently found itself in a new partnership, as well as having their name added to the stock market. John George wrote about the company for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Doylestown-Based Software Company Opens New Office in Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center
The company will now operate out of the Doylestown center. A Bucks County company has begun its new operations in one of the area’s foremost centers for scientific and medical studies. Doylestown-based assisTek has opened a new space in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County to support its...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
Apple Studios to Utilize Bedminster, Tinicum Townships for Film Spots on Valentine’s Day
As a major film studio begins to record for an upcoming movie, one road that goes through Bucks County will be affected in the near future. Ximena Conde wrote about the closure and recording in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Starting on Feb. 14, a part of Route 113 will be closed...
Chester County’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
CEO of Yardley Pharmaceutical Company Retires After 13 Years, Company’s President to Take Over
As the longtime CEO of a major Bucks County company announces his retirement, his replacement has already been chosen and announced. John George wrote about the change in leadership in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Doylestown Sportswear Store Offering Outrageous Promotion if the Eagles Win the Super Bowl
In one of the most peculiar and talked-about promotions in the history of Bucks County businesses, one owner is offering the savings of a lifetime. Monica Evans wrote about the local business owner for Fox 29.
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Spacious Tudor-Style Home in Yardley
A unique estate in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and homebuyers are in for a treat with this home. Don’t miss the chance to own this charming Tudor style home set on a one acre secluded lot in highly desirable Makefield Chase neighborhood of Yardley.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch. Supervisors of Warminster Township unanimously approved preliminary and final land development plans for a new...
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
New Hope’s Cintra Mansion Has New Hope for a Bright Future
One of Bucks County’s most well-known mansions will soon undergo a makeover in an attempt to save the property as a whole. Bo Koltnow wrote about the estate for WFMZ 69 News.
Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day
As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
Axia Women’s Health Opens New Practice Near the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne
The new center will offer much-needed services to women in the Bucks County area. A health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in Bucks County in order to offer important services to local women. John George wrote about the new business for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Terrain Gardens at Delaware Valley University Breaks New Ground on Campus
Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s nature-inspired lifestyle brand, and Delaware Valley University (DelVal) have begun construction on Terrain’s new location on campus. Blue Rock, a privately held construction firm with offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is leading construction of the project. Blue Rock provides construction services to clients in many markets, including Program Management, Construction Management, Design/Build and Consulting Services.
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
Bristol Food Truck Achieves TikTok Fame Thanks to Over-the-Top Dishes
A Bucks County food truck had recently found internet fame due to their unique dishes and the incredible chef behind them. Jessica Yakubovsky wrote about the food truck for PHL 17. If you are in the market for a new lunch spot, there is a food truck in Bucks County...
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
BUCKSCO.Today
Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://bucksco.today/
Comments / 0