KYTV
Springfield hospitals lift visitor flu restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For those visiting Springfield hospitals, the restricted visitor regulations have been lifted because of fewer flu cases. “As of 8 a.m., this morning, we did drop our visitor restriction for kiddos, you know, ages 14 and under, for our inpatient areas with the exception of NICU for the little babies. Because of that, we are still seeing some respiratory illnesses in those little ones. So for the older kiddos or family members that they would like to come in and visit then they are allowed,” said Christy Bos, an Infection Prevention Specialist at Mercy.
KYTV
DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 took a deeper look into mental health crisis training Springfield police officers undergo following a deadly officer-involved shooting. “The one entity that you will get when you call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it’s the police department, we are the response for pretty much anything everybody wants,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “We do everything we can to provide additional resources, training, and education to officers to better handle some of those calls.”
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Cleaning your dishwasher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean your dishwasher. 1. First, clean the drain filter. Each brand of the dishwasher is slightly different. There will probably be a cylindrical, detachable filter through which all the water drains into the bottom of the dishwasher. Consult your owner’s manual if in doubt.
KYTV
Buddy Check 3: Local donation provides more help for Lymphedema patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Buddy Check 3 is a partnership between KY3, The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, and Mercy and CoxHealth Hospitals. Those organizations work continually to care for people with breast cancer. And so do local families. Recently, two sisters honored their mom with a donation to BCFO...
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
KYTV
Once-convicted drug trafficker arrested again in Laclede County, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a convicted drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. After a lengthy investigation, agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group targeted Scott H. Bonner, 41. Deputies attempted to stop him in a 2020 Honda...
KTEN.com
Finding Reputable Car Title Loans Near Me in Springfield, MO
Originally Posted On: https://moquickloans.com/2022/10/03/finding-reputable-car-title-loans-near-me-in-springfield-mo/ Are you looking for title loans near me, and you aren’t sure what option is best for you? Unsure of how these loans work and what you need to qualify for one? Like you, millions of Americans are looking to use these loans to cover unexpected expenses.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
koamnewsnow.com
Burn barrel fire spreads, 2 acres and 2 travel trailers burn near Lamar
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Lamar Fire Dept were alerted to a grass fire NW of their city. “Upon arrival there was around 2 acres burned, two travel trailers and a minivan were engulfed in flames.”
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: The seven week long saga to catch a Shiba Inu on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a seven week saga to trap a lost dog on the run. Alfred, a Shiba Inu, got away from his owner in mid November and it took professional trappers and dozens of tips and sightings every day to finally get him back home.
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
KYTV
Mansfield man charged after running over a child near Ava
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
