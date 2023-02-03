Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief to propose plans for department staffing at Monday’s city council meeting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73. In a memo to city council, Timerman says they were denied SAFER Grant funding which is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years. In turn, he says their current staffing generates very high levels of overtime, spending close to $700 thousand so far this fiscal year.
wwnytv.com
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than a year after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The...
wwnytv.com
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 69th Annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flight tracking software said 34 Contour Airlines flights were canceled in 2 weeks between Ogdensburg and Philadelphia. The CEO says icy weather and mechanical issues have been challenging:. My son-in-law and grandchildren missed my husband’s funeral because they were stuck in Philly for 2 days...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
wwnytv.com
Hancock Street fire sends one to the hospital
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Hancock Street home received minor damage in a Sunday evening fire. The Watertown Fire Department responded to calls of a stove fire around 7 PM. Fire officials say the kitchen and living room were damaged, but the flames were contained and put out in...
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross assisting tenants in Lyons Falls apartment fire
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A fire in a Lyons Falls apartment building displaces the tenants of all three of the building’s units. Saturday night, the Lyons Falls Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke throughout the 3-unit apartment building at 4021 Markham Street. Upon arrival,...
wwnytv.com
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
wwnytv.com
Ronald N. Davis, 77, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. Born on July 19, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Curtis, Sr. and Ruth Hofferberth Davis and he attended local schools.
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: JCC Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back from Saturday loss
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Men’s college basketball from JCC topped the local sports menu on Sunday as the Cannoneers hosted Adirondack Community College. Coach Joe Vaadi’s team was looking to bounce back from an 80-65 loss to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday. In the 1st half, Jeremiah...
Comments / 0