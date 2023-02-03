ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
NBC Los Angeles

China Urges Calm After U.S. Shoots Down Suspected Spy Balloon

"What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the U.S., should remain calm," said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. She was speaking at the first of the ministry's daily press conferences after U.S. Secretary...
NBC Los Angeles

Chinese Spy Balloon Fallout Roils Washington and Beijing

The decision to shoot down China's balloon off the Carolina coast was "unacceptable and irresponsible," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday. The Chinese government insists the balloon that moved across the United States for the past week was "a civilian airship used...
NBC Los Angeles

Two Massive Earthquakes Rock Turkey and Syria as Death Toll Exceeds 2,400

AFAD said the second quake took place at 1:32 p.m. local time at a 7km depth and had its epicenter in the Elbistan region of the Kahramanmaras province. Earlier on Monday, a first powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. A second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck...
NBC Los Angeles

Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
NBC Los Angeles

Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing Thousands: Photos

Over 2,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake and numerous aftershocks.
NBC Los Angeles

Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC Los Angeles

Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...

