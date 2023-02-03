Read full article on original website
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Says It Must Use Every Day to Ramp Up Defenses at the Front, Ahead of Russian Offensive
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the area of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine continues to be a hot spot in the war, with the country now preparing for a Russian offensive aimed at seizing the entire eastern Donbas region.
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
China Urges Calm After U.S. Shoots Down Suspected Spy Balloon
"What I want to emphasize regarding this unexpected accident is that both sides, especially the U.S., should remain calm," said China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. She was speaking at the first of the ministry's daily press conferences after U.S. Secretary...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Chinese Spy Balloon Fallout Roils Washington and Beijing
The decision to shoot down China's balloon off the Carolina coast was "unacceptable and irresponsible," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday. The Chinese government insists the balloon that moved across the United States for the past week was "a civilian airship used...
Two Massive Earthquakes Rock Turkey and Syria as Death Toll Exceeds 2,400
AFAD said the second quake took place at 1:32 p.m. local time at a 7km depth and had its epicenter in the Elbistan region of the Kahramanmaras province. Earlier on Monday, a first powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. A second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck...
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing Thousands: Photos
Over 2,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake and numerous aftershocks.
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
