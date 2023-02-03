Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter
Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
CoinDesk
South Korea Issues Guidelines for Regulating Security Tokens as Legislation Looms
South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) on Mondaypublished guidelines on which blockchain-based iterations of traditional securities, known as security tokens, will qualify for regulation under the country's capital markets rules. The guidance comes ahead...
CoinDesk
UK Financial Regulator Warns Crypto Firms of Jail Time for Unauthorized Ads
U.K. crypto companies were urged on Monday to prepare for new restrictions on financial promotions, with theFinancial Conduct Authority warning that breaches can lead to a prison term of up to two years. While...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Alchemix Approves ALCX Token Buyback Plan
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind crypto loans protocol Alchemix Finance on Monday approved a proposal to divert some of the cash bolstering its treasury and yield-farming activities into a token buyback program for its native ALCX.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers
Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors' surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Not Ready to Soar as Investors Await Fed Chair Speech, More Earnings
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin dipped below $23K earlier in the weekend and flattened on Sunday as investors await the next utterances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Insights: If...
Thyssenkrupp investor demands fast defence division disposal
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A top-20 Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) shareholder called on Friday for the rapid disposal of the German group's warship and submarine business, saying its risks outweighed any potential benefits.
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
CoinDesk
The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation
This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
CoinDesk
StarkWare Partnering With Chainlink for StarkNet Growth
StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said it will partner with blockchain data provider Chainlink Labs to help accelerate app development and general growth for the StarkNet ecosystem. StarkWare is one of the more highly valued scalability entities, having reached an $8 billion valuation during a funding round last year.
CoinDesk
StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling System
StarkWare, a creator of blockchain scaling systems that has reached an$8 billion valuation last year, announced plans on Monday to open source its core cryptographic software tool. The technology of Israel-based StarkWare tackles the...
