Texas State

CoinDesk

Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy

Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter

Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

South Korea Issues Guidelines for Regulating Security Tokens as Legislation Looms

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) on Mondaypublished guidelines on which blockchain-based iterations of traditional securities, known as security tokens, will qualify for regulation under the country's capital markets rules. The guidance comes ahead...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

UK Financial Regulator Warns Crypto Firms of Jail Time for Unauthorized Ads

U.K. crypto companies were urged on Monday to prepare for new restrictions on financial promotions, with theFinancial Conduct Authority warning that breaches can lead to a prison term of up to two years. While...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DeFi Lender Alchemix Approves ALCX Token Buyback Plan

The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind crypto loans protocol Alchemix Finance on Monday approved a proposal to divert some of the cash bolstering its treasury and yield-farming activities into a token buyback program for its native ALCX.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers

Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors' surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
Reuters

SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
CoinDesk

The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation

This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

StarkWare Partnering With Chainlink for StarkNet Growth

StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said it will partner with blockchain data provider Chainlink Labs to help accelerate app development and general growth for the StarkNet ecosystem. StarkWare is one of the more highly valued scalability entities, having reached an $8 billion valuation during a funding round last year.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling System

StarkWare, a creator of blockchain scaling systems that has reached an$8 billion valuation last year, announced plans on Monday to open source its core cryptographic software tool. The technology of Israel-based StarkWare tackles the...
AUSTIN, TX

