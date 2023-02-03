ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Nothing In 'Knock At The Cabin' Matches Any Actual Human Response

By Candice Frederick
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0uBy_0kbCmLfn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0OQy_0kbCmLfn00 M. Night Shyamalan's home-invasion horror premise falls off the rails pretty quickly.

This article includes minor spoilers for “Knock at the Cabin.”

Horror and thriller movies often get an unfairly bad rap for the characters making terrible decisions or the story being totally unbelievable. Sometimes that is true, but much more often, that doesn’t align with the many great scary movies that exist.

“Knock at the Cabin,” however, works very hard to make that complaint as true as it ever could be — and throughout its 100-minute runtime.

It would be hyperbolic to suggest that the film’s director and co-writer, M. Night Shyamalan, as successful and beloved as he seems to be, is a major culprit in keeping horror as maligned as ever. But let’s just say he hasn’t done a whole lot to help prove the notion wrong.

For evidence, see “Old,” “Glass,” “Split,” “The Happening,” “Lady in the Water,” “The Village” or “Unbreakable.” He’s got a track record.

Like all Shyamalan films, the tension in “Knock at the Cabin,” co-written by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman (and adapted from Paul Tremblay’s novel “The Cabin at the End of the World”), begins with its coyly interesting though very recognizable premise. A couple of intimidating strangers (led by Dave Bautista’s weapon-toting schoolteacher) darken the doorstep of a happy family trying in vain to enjoy their vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReKAy_0kbCmLfn00 Abby Quinn, left, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint play nonsensical home intruders in "Knock at the Cabin."

One question already comes to mind here: Do people still vacay in the woods despite the myriad horror movies — like, ahem, “Cabin in the Woods” — that don’t make it seem very chill?

But let’s move on.

After getting in good with the happy family’s adorable daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui), by helping her collect a few grasshoppers outside, Leonard (Bautista), as we quickly learn, has a seemingly sinister ulterior motive.

He wants to be welcomed inside the cabin she’s staying at with her dads (Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff), so that he, along with three other frightening people (Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint) can get one of them to sacrifice their life in order to save the world.

But wait, Leonard and his crew’s attempt to persuade these innocent fathers is by breaking into their home with old-timey weapons (something resembling what is seen in literally any Edgar Allan Poe screen adaptation) and brutalizing them. They’re good people with good intentions, though, they promise. They don’t want to hurt them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNFrQ_0kbCmLfn00 Ben Aldridge, left, Kristen Cui and Jonathan Groff play an innocent family just trying to enjoy their cabin when it's invaded by Dave Baustista's Leonard and his crew in "Knock at the Cabin."

So, why not talk to this family rationally so they don’t respond with similar brute force, as they do out of justifiable fear? How could the intruders be surprised that this family would prefer to actually stay alive?

And why would the trespassers begin killing each other when their captives won’t comply with their absurd demand? Why would anyone who says they’re trying to save humankind resort to murder? That’s the opposite of any salvation.

This is never explained, and if there is some kind of allegory on violence that is supposed to be going on in “Knock at the Cabin,” the movie and its story are certainly not smart enough for it to come to fruition.

Are these people part of a cult or just your run-of-the-mill deadly maniacs like in the far superior home invasion horror “The Strangers”?

Leonard’s group has to be at least a little bit insane to believe that they’re living inside an apocalypse when the only proof they offer is the TV news of a plague, unexplained plane crashes and tsunamis — all unfortunate things that already existed in this sad world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQR8C_0kbCmLfn00 Dave Bautista and Abby Quinn take a family hostage and threaten their lives, even though they're trying to save humanity in the foolish "Knock at the Cabin."

Of course, Andrew and Eric (Aldridge and Groff, respectively) suspect this is the case and just want to be free of them.

So the invaders have a tough time convincing any of their hostages to off themselves. Probably because it all sounds less urgent when you’re roped to a chair with your partner as four psychopaths yell at and threaten you.

Shyamalan and his cohorts try to lure the audience into thinking we’re watching a home invasion horror with a bunch of lunatics when the twist — no spoilers, but it’s Shyamalan, so you know there is one — is that it’s much more…biblical?

Honestly, “Knock at the Cabin” would have been better off as a soulless home invasion offering.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” despite its many faults , did at least a more interesting job of building, marginally speaking, images and themes that are spiritual in nature, though without follow-through. “Knock at the Cabin” urges both its audience and its protagonists to believe that humanity has a higher purpose and that violence is the way to achieve it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B12hJ_0kbCmLfn00 Jonathan Groff, left, tries to defend himself against an unhinged Dave Bautista in "Knock at the Cabin."

Now, I don’t know a lot about the Book of Revelation, but I am pretty well-versed in what makes sense. I must ask the same question here as Andrew and Eric repeatedly do: Why them?

This is actually answered in the film, but it’s so inane that you really do start to wonder whether anyone else actually exists inside the world Shyamalan, Desmond and Sherman create here. Because this family really is just your average folks who made a big mistake leaving the city for some fresh air at this particular moment in time.

Still, the filmmakers try to supplement that flimsy response by leaning into the fundamental horrors of queer existence through flashbacks of the couple: a homophobic assault at a bar, with their prejudiced parents and the biased barriers in the adoption process. And, as off-subject as ever and an exasperatingly unchallenged revelation, Andrew had a temper issue.

These scenes all seem like they’re from completely unrelated movies. They don’t inform the present story, and when accusations of bigotry do enter the current narrative, they sound totally out of place. Despite anything they’ve actually said, the intruders are ultimately sacrificing themselves, not targeting this family.

The couple’s backstory just seemed like an excessive way to get audiences to empathize with the characters, when the fact that they are just minding their own business when their personal space is attacked already does that trick just fine. Of course we’re rooting for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIZBL_0kbCmLfn00 A married couple is forced to consider their supposed apocalyptic duties in "Knock at the Cabin."

That is until Andrew and Eric also start acting in ways that do not match any actual human response, out of absolutely nowhere. “Knock at the Cabin” doesn’t make a case about either the believers (the trespassers) or the ones who apparently need to believe (Wen, Andrew and Eric — and/or maybe the audience?).

So the idea that any disbeliever, like these protagonists, would be converted by the end of the movie by sheer intimidation and no real provocation is maddening. Their most imminent danger is in human form and weakening by the minute.

“Knock at the Cabin” doesn’t give Andrew and Eric’s story any realistic trajectory, instead raising unanswered questions about the couple’s actual relationship with violence and even each other.

What are these 100 minutes actually about ? By the end of it, who the infringers are becomes exhaustingly less critical. Who is anyone in this movie? Ultimately, no one acts in a way that is recognizable, which dulls the story and vanquishes any tension that was once there. And with that, whatever point the film was trying to make.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror

Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rupert Grint’s character in ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ explained

Rupert Grint has come a long way as an actor since playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films and, while he hasn’t had as seamless a transition to adult roles as some of his castmates, he’s come into his own in recent years. The actor has discovered a talent for horror, recently starring in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, executive produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, who also acts as the series’ showrunner. The show is currently in its last season and Grint has impressed viewers and critics alike with his portrayal of the self-centered Julian, prompting fans to wonder where his career will go after the show is finished.
Looper

Avatar: The Way Of Water On Track To Lose Top Box Office Spot To Knock At The Cabin

Sorry Tsireya, but it looks like "The Way of Water" does have an end, at least when it comes to box office supremacy. James Cameron proved that everyone was a fool to bet against him when "Avatar: The Way of Water" debuted to nearly half a billion dollars during its opening weekend (via The Numbers). Since its mid-December 2022 release, the "Avatar" sequel has gone on to gross over $2 billion worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films ever made. As it stands, James Cameron is the only director to have three films in the $2 billion club (the others being "Avatar" and "Titanic").
Collider

Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It

Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Earns $1.45M in Thursday Previews, ’80 for Brady’ Kicks Off With $750K

M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie, Knock at the Cabin scared up $1.45 million in Thursday previews beginning at 5 p.m. On Friday, the film will be playing in a total of 3,643 theaters in North America. The tale follows a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage at a remote cabin by a group of diabolical strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice in order to avert the apocalypse. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Scores China Release...
Deadline

‘Knock At The Cabin’ Wins Weekend With $14M+ While ‘80 For Brady’ Popular With The Ladies Pulls In More Admissions – Sunday Box Office

SUNDAY AM: Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock at the Cabin held up over Paramount’s 80 for Brady, $14.2M to $12.5M, even though the latter had discount matinee ticketing in most theaters coast-to-coast. While the experimental ticket price drop didn’t exactly mushroom more bucks than Knock at the Cabin, 80 for Brady pulled in more people than Knock at the Cabin, estimated 1.3 million to 1.1 million, according to box office stat corp EntTelligence, which actually counts seats for the industry. The average ticket price for 80 for Brady was $9.79 to Knock on the Cabin‘s $12.30. So, in regards...
TheDailyBeast

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Could Have Had an Even More Shocking Ending

Knock at the Cabin finds M. Night Shyamalan again choosing a project by plucking from his library of disturbing reads. This time, he adapted Paul Tremblay’s 2018 sci-fi horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World, a title only slightly less forgettable than that of the movie. And much like Old before it, Shyamalan’s take on the source material is a heavy deviation.But considering how the novel ends in comparison to the film, Shyamalan should get Tremblay to start visiting his therapist ASAP. Because goddamn is that novel depressing—even more so than Knock at the Cabin, which at...
Deadline

‘Knock At The Cabin’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s Tense Apocalyptic Thriller With A Twist That There Is No Twist

It has been noted that new age master of suspense-wannabe M. Night Shyamalan has basically gone downhill since his heady beginnings with the Oscar-nominated classic, The Sixth Sense, then pretty good follow-ups like Signs and Unbreakable. Even detours in split-personality hits like Split, and Glass — the latter successful enough to let Universal trust him with small enough budgets to take a few more swings — or the intriguing Twilight Zone-ish film Old, that unfortunately wore out its welcome after a promising start, bolster that notion. Movies like Lady In The Water, The Visit, Last Airbender, The Happening, The Village,...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Knock At The Cabin’s Shocking Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know

Knock At The Cabin will undoubtedly have moviegoers on the edge of their seats as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller unfolds. The new film, out everywhere on February 3, follows a family of three whose world is turned upside down when their rental cottage is besieged by four complete strangers. This group claims that the family, consisting of Andrew (Ben Aldridge), Eric (Jonathan Groff), and their daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui), has to sacrifice a member of their in order to save the world.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ gets dark and terrifying new trailer

Feast your eyes upon yet another big Stephen King adaptation, with The Boogeyman seeing its first trailer which promises plenty of ominous and darkly-lit spooks. Based on a short story originally written as a pulp magazine story for Cavalier, later featured in a short story collection, The Boogeyman has been in a weird state of development hell for years. Since 2018 it’s been slowly carved away at, with A Quiet Place co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods originally slated for the production.
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson Dominate Streaming with This Cop Flick You’ve Never Heard Of

During his time on Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam proved that he was A-list TV material. Jax Teller was the kind of character that all the ladies wanted and all the guys wanted to be. Unfortunately, Hunnam’s success on television didn’t translate to the big screen. He saw some Hollywood success with Pacific Rim in 2013, but none of his other cinematic outings truly moved the needle for him. At the same time, Mel Gibson was a massive box office draw for decades. Then, he ran into a long line of controversies that made him a rarity on the big screen. Now, the two are seeing some mutual success in a crime flick that few people have heard of.
Collider

10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West

The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
TEXAS STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Spirit’ on Netflix, A Movie Based On The True Story of a Teen’s Global Sailing Voyage

True Spirit (now on Netflix) is the rare BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie with actual boats in it! This mini-biopic of sorts stars Teagan Croft of DC TV series Titans as real-life Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who, at 16, was the youngest person ever to complete a solo around-the-world sailing trip. Anna Paquin and Josh Lawson play her concerned parents, and Cliff Curtis is her gruff, seasoned-seafarer coach, who helps her through the storms and doldrums and other hazards of all the oceans of the Earth. Are you ready to be inspired by the overwhelming BOATSiness of this...
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

262K+
Followers
15K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy