These Highly-Rated Weighted Blankets Are On Ultra-Sale Right Now

By Tessa Flores
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpXbI_0kbCmI1c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYQsE_0kbCmI1c00 A breathable cotton weighted blanket , cooling bamboo weighted blanket and sherpa fleece weighted throw .

There is research that suggests weighted blankets can be more than just a cozy addition to a sleep routine. According to one review of studies , they have therapeutic potential for reducing anxiety in some people.

If you’ve never experienced the gentle and calming pressure of a weighted blanket for yourself, especially since many options can cost well into the hundreds, now is your chance to get one on sale for over 77% off!

Luna , a weighted blanket and bedding brand, is a top seller at Amazon and crafts their blankets using sustainable and 100% Oeko-Tex certified materials like bamboo cotton. Oeko-Tex is a standard that ensures textiles are free from harmful substances and produced in a way that’s better for the environment.

Luna says their selection of machine-washable blankets feature non-shifting woven glass beads, and they offer a variety of weights (from five to 30 pounds), sizes and materials, including sherpa fleece for people who like things warm.

You can shop the entire sale up above, or see some of the standouts below —many of which have coupons you should click to get the discounted price listed.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

