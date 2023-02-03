ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair Mall on the 5000 block of North Montclair Plaza Lane in the city of Montclair Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zh2vt_0kbCk9x400
Randy Dominguez / KNN

Montclair Police officers and fire department responded to a shots fired call at the mall at approximately 8:10 p.m., Feb. 2, according to Sgt. Andrew Graziano with the Montclair Police Department speaking with the media at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured 15-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Graziano.

As police were investigating the incident, Graziano said they received a call form a local trauma center regarding a second subject that was injured who was possibly involved in the shooting. That person was undergoing emergency surgery.

The police department has learned during their preliminary investigation that two people got into an altercation somewhere within the mall. During that altercation, the two separated and that is when police received calls for shots fired, reported Graziano. Initially the shooting suspect was believed to be in the Target store at the mall prompting an evacuation of the store and lockdown, however, no suspect was located.

Graziano stated the suspect is outstanding. No suspect description is available at this time.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

Comments / 23

Lore Verduzco
3d ago

I knew something was going on... we live just south of the 10 off Central. and heard both police car sirens and firetruck and emt sirens rushing north ... about 10 total......Then the Helicopters for over an hour circling. .... prayers for all involved.

Reply
7
Purple Buttafly
3d ago

It's a shame that all voices of reason & compromise are of the past. Now all that's left is ESCALATION...Tick, tick, BOOM!! WOW.

Reply(1)
5
Francine Romero
3d ago

A parents WORSE NIGHTMARE 😩😭 Omg I pray they catch that criminal that did this to that kid 😡

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide

The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA

LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
LYNWOOD, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

2 pedestrians killed in Montclair crash, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck and killed by a driver in Montclair on Thursday. The victims were a Hispanic man aged 35-40 and a white man aged 50-55, according to the Montclair Police Department. Their identities have not been released. The crash happened at the intersection of Holt Boulevard […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month

Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy