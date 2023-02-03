Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair Mall on the 5000 block of North Montclair Plaza Lane in the city of Montclair Thursday evening.

Montclair Police officers and fire department responded to a shots fired call at the mall at approximately 8:10 p.m., Feb. 2, according to Sgt. Andrew Graziano with the Montclair Police Department speaking with the media at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured 15-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Graziano.

As police were investigating the incident, Graziano said they received a call form a local trauma center regarding a second subject that was injured who was possibly involved in the shooting. That person was undergoing emergency surgery.

The police department has learned during their preliminary investigation that two people got into an altercation somewhere within the mall. During that altercation, the two separated and that is when police received calls for shots fired, reported Graziano. Initially the shooting suspect was believed to be in the Target store at the mall prompting an evacuation of the store and lockdown, however, no suspect was located.

Graziano stated the suspect is outstanding. No suspect description is available at this time.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN