Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

It’s probably just me; but, anyone that takes or took part in an insurrection against our government shouldn’t be allowed to even vote 🗳️ let lone run for office. Just my lil ole opinion though…

Mr. X
3d ago

Regardless of what party you might support what these people did was wrong and should be punished. I was raised Republican and most of my family is Republican, but what these “trump fans” attempted to do is an embarrassment and will forever stain the party for yrs to come if we dont hold these people accountable for their actions. In this case a few bad eggs are destroying an entire political party.

Dino Scott
3d ago

yep reality in your face thought you were scott free...now begging and pleading im sorry too late pass go and go to jail...see you in a few years call trump for commissary...my bad yah dont know the lingle yet but you will and i hope you get your salad tossed

