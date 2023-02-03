ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
Charlotte author is working to make a difference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Mecklenburg County leaders to post budget survey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Mecklenburg County leaders want to hear from you. Budget leaders will post an online survey on how you would rank budget priorities. The survey will take a few minutes to complete and help county leaders hear your voices. You'll be asked to rank housing, schooling, parks, and mental health services.
Controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Rural Hill Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Monday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources are conducting the burn from Noon through 4 p.m. Rural Hill Natural Preserve is located near Mountain Island Lake. With winds blowing in from the north...
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
