Charlotte woman spreading love on Valentine's Day by surprising widows with flowers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is spreading love, surprising widows with flowers on Valentine’s Day. She started with one woman in 2020. This year, volunteers will deliver to 800. Ashley Manning just wants to spread love. "That's what it’s all about," Manning said. So she’s building...
Bojangles brings back its heart-shaped Bo-Berries for Valentine's Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Valentine's Day you can tell someone special how much they mean to you with three little words: "It's bo time." Bojangles is once again serving up its heart-shaped bo-berry biscuits for the holiday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
WBTV
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. For those who knew her, Robinson’s smile would light up the room. For the world, her story has touched strangers since her Oct. 29 death in Cabo, Mexico.
Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
WBTV
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have been watching WBTV for years, there’s been a presence on our news team that has remained the same. Our reporter Ron Lee has been telling stories spanning from Charlotte to the mountains for more than two decades. Now though, we’re changing it up a bit. Ron has his own story to share.
Charlotte author is working to make a difference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
Charlotte police searching for suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot...
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
MEDIC’s response to release of body-cam video from man’s June arrest before his death
MEDIC says it only took seven minutes and six seconds because, in the first call from CMPD, MEDIC says it wasn't evident that a patient needed medical care.
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Mecklenburg County leaders to post budget survey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Mecklenburg County leaders want to hear from you. Budget leaders will post an online survey on how you would rank budget priorities. The survey will take a few minutes to complete and help county leaders hear your voices. You'll be asked to rank housing, schooling, parks, and mental health services.
Minority and female owned vet clinic opens in southeast Charlotte
A new state-of-the-art vet clinic is providing services in the Queen City.
Controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Rural Hill Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Monday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources are conducting the burn from Noon through 4 p.m. Rural Hill Natural Preserve is located near Mountain Island Lake. With winds blowing in from the north...
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
The COVID-19 vaccine can lead to myocarditis, but it's not the most common cause, doctors say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular MSNBC host said she developed pericarditis, followed by myocarditis after having a cold. However, many people on social media claim her myocarditis diagnosis was actually a side effect caused by her COVID-19 vaccination. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation...
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
cn2.com
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
WCNC
