ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Why Won’t SFPD Turn Over Its Assault Weapons Records to This Group?

A Quaker group is suing the San Francisco Police Department for not providing records about the purchase and deployment of military-style weapons, the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) announced Monday. The group alleges the department is “illegally withholding public records in their entirety” in direct violation of the California Public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing

San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos

In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
SAN CARLOS, CA
thesfnews.com

Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Camouflage-Clad Nonprofit Workers Perturb Mid-Market Residents

Downtown nonprofit workers tasked with keeping the streets safe are now styled in military-esque camouflage uniforms that have caught some locals off guard. Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit that deploys safety “ambassadors” to the Mid-Market neighborhood and other parts of San Francisco’s Downtown, began outfitting its workers in camouflage jackets that some see as counterintuitive to the charity’s stated purpose of building trust with the community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
sfstandard.com

Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy