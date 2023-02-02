Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Why Won’t SFPD Turn Over Its Assault Weapons Records to This Group?
A Quaker group is suing the San Francisco Police Department for not providing records about the purchase and deployment of military-style weapons, the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) announced Monday. The group alleges the department is “illegally withholding public records in their entirety” in direct violation of the California Public...
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
sfstandard.com
The Confounding Life of the Woman Seeking To Heal San Francisco’s Wounds
It was around midnight on a spring day in 1989 when two carloads of men sprayed bullets into a crowd of young people hanging out in front of the Bayview Opera House, wounding nine and killing two. The shootings in San Francisco’s historically African American neighborhood shocked the city and...
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
climaterwc.com
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
thesfnews.com
Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
sfstandard.com
‘Gel Blaster’ TikTok Challenge: Bay Area Teens Shoot Random People With Toy Guns
Following a spate of reported incidents in San Carlos where young people are allegedly shooting Gel Blasters—or Orbeez Guns—at random victims, the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they will be cracking down on the illegal use of the toy guns. Gel ball blasters fire thawed...
KTVU FOX 2
Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
sfstandard.com
Camouflage-Clad Nonprofit Workers Perturb Mid-Market Residents
Downtown nonprofit workers tasked with keeping the streets safe are now styled in military-esque camouflage uniforms that have caught some locals off guard. Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit that deploys safety “ambassadors” to the Mid-Market neighborhood and other parts of San Francisco’s Downtown, began outfitting its workers in camouflage jackets that some see as counterintuitive to the charity’s stated purpose of building trust with the community.
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
