ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following Westfield fire

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eight people are without a place to stay after a fire Monday morning on East Silver Street in Westfield. Fire officials said that the call came in around 8 a.m. and that there was a fire on the second floor of a house, with some extensive damage to a second floor apartment.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area

WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5. Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center. According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m. Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident

CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy