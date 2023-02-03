Read full article on original website
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
One person was flown in a helicopter to a hospital after a car accident on Sturbridge Road on Sunday.
1 dead and 2 seriously injured, following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a three-car crash on the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Street leaving one dead and two with serious injuries. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. When crews arrived on Sunday morning, three people were extricated...
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
8 people displaced following Westfield fire
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eight people are without a place to stay after a fire Monday morning on East Silver Street in Westfield. Fire officials said that the call came in around 8 a.m. and that there was a fire on the second floor of a house, with some extensive damage to a second floor apartment.
Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area
WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5. Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate...
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham.
West Springfield crews respond to fire at Ballard Truck Center
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Ashley Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire at Ballard Truck Center. According to West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear, they received the call around 11 a.m. Crews reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof and...
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Chicopee firefighters were responding to a house fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
Heavy winds in western Massachusetts are being blamed for a tree that fell on a vehicle on Friday, killing a 6-month-old baby and seriously injuring a 23-year-old woman.
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts. Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road. Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.
In Westfield, two adults and an infant were hospitalized after a tree fell on their car while they were driving.
Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident
CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
