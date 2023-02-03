ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Enterprise Products Partners Sees Growth Ahead for U.S. Oil and Gas

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Global warming is a real thing, and it is good that the world is trying to address it. However, energy transitions aren't as easy as flipping a light switch, which is why Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) thinks it has a very long and profitable future ahead. If management is correct, unitholders collecting the fat 7.3% distribution yield will have a profitable future, too.

The carbon problem

Burning oil and natural gas produces carbon dioxide. This gas helps to heat up the planet. It's a well-documented and long-known relationship. It is the reason why governments around the world are pushing so hard to reduce the amount of carbon-based fuels being used. In fact, this effort is a big piece of the E (environmental) in the ESG investing approach. That's all well and good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRDDV_0kbCiyVw00

Image source: Getty Images.

The problem is that carbon fuels are so entwined with the global economy that it is very difficult to curtail their use. And because energy is so important for economic growth, emerging market nations have been highly reluctant to pull back in any fashion. Doing so would effectively limit, if not squash, the growth prospects of some countries. That would mean leaving large portions of their populations from moving up the socioeconomic ladder.

These two broad issues back up Enterprise Products Partners' expectation that demand for oil and natural gas will continue to grow until at least 2040. The actual figure is 18% growth, and it comes from the International Energy Agency (IEA), a global industry watch group.

Enterprise takes this a step further, given its North American focus, to explain that it expects strong U.S. production numbers over the long term. For example, in the Permian Basin, a key U.S. energy region, wellhead gas production is expected to increase nearly 50% by 2027 in the master limited partnership's (MLP's) base case scenario. That could be as high as 80% if things go particularly well. Crude and condensate production in the region increases by 50% in the base case, with a high end of nearly 90%. While that's just one region, it highlights the growth potential that Enterprise sees.

A good model

The thing about Enterprise is that it is a midstream company operating the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas from where they are drilled to where they get processed and used. It gets paid fees for the use of its vital North American-based assets, which help to move energy globally. Thus, demand for energy, globally speaking, is far more important than the price of the commodities it moves.

And that's where things start to get really interesting for income-focused investors . Enterprise's distribution yield is a huge 7.3%. Better yet, the MLP's distributable cash flow covered that payment by a very impressive 1.8 times in the third quarter of 2022. That suggests that there's very little reason to worry about a distribution cut and, far more likely, ample room for more increases over time.

On the distribution increase front, Enterprise has hiked the payment annually for 24 consecutive years. That's impressive, given the highly cyclical nature of the energy sector. It makes this an interesting way to bet on the future of energy without having to take on as much commodity risk as would be involved with an oil driller. And Enterprise has $5.5 billion worth of capital investment projects to keep its business growing over time.

To be fair, that $5.5 billion of spending is modest by historical standards. Thus, the MLP's growth is likely to be modest even though it expects the industry it serves to remain important and energy production to continue to expand. The juxtaposition here is that the longer-term trend is toward clean energy alternatives with moderating demand for carbon fuels as the world defaults to an "all of the above strategy." Given that the types of energy infrastructure Enterprise owns tend to have decades long useful lifespans, it does need to be extra cautious about building new assets given the long-term changes taking shape in the energy space.

The distribution is the key

Enterprise is not a growth stock, and investors need to accept that most of the return here will come from the huge distribution yield. But if you are looking to maximize the income you generate today, that probably won't bother you. Now add in the potential growth that's still ahead, despite the negative view of carbon fuels, and you can see why Enterprise is such an interesting income investment even as the world looks to shift toward cleaner energy options.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy