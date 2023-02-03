ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Revote by Massillon council on Tiger Rags demo could come Monday

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 3 days ago
MASSILLON – A deal is in the works for City Council to vote again next week on legislation that — if approved — would trigger the demolition of the former Howard's Tiger Rags building.

Councilman Ed Lewis IV, R-at large, said Thursday that an unspecified compromise for another vote is being discussed with Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry's administration. Another stab at passing an ordinance aimed at tearing down the buildings, 125 Lincoln Way W and 129 Lincoln Way W, could come as soon as Monday night.

Razing funds:Cost of ongoing demolition of downtown Massillon buildings to top $450K

Going, going (almost) gone:Condemned downtown Massillon buildings coming down

"We're trying to figure out a middle ground," Lewis said. "By Monday, we should have something hammered out, and bring it back to the floor. I think there's a path to get it done."

David Maley, Massillon's economic development director, acknowledged Thursday that talks have been ongoing this week to reach a compromise.

"The ball's in City Council's court right now," Maley said. "We hope they can work something out."

Earlier this week, City Council voted 5-4 against a plan to demolish the former Howard's Tiger Rags and adjacent building to the east. The proposal included the funding mechanism to get the job done — a state grant that would reimburse the city after the work is finished.

Council members voting in favor of the legislation were Mike Gregg, R-Ward 3; Jill Creamer, D-Ward 4; Julie Harwig-Smith, R-Ward 5; and Lewis.

Proposed development:Real-estate company plans to buy Tiger Rags building, redevelop site

Against the proposal were Councilmen Mark Lombardi, R-Ward 1; Aaron Violand, R-Ward 2; Michael Snee, R-Ward 6; Ted Herncane, D-at large, and Jamie Slutz, R-at large.

Some members who voted against the issue felt the plan was giving building owner James Rubin a handout and was unfair to other private property owners. An idea has been broached to put a lien on the property.

For about 10 weeks, City Council had been considering proposed legislation that would use the state funding to demolish the two structures. The estimated cost to tear down the buildings is $175,000. The grant amount the city has been awarded is for $225,000.

The A. Altman Co. of Canton is interested in purchasing the property at 125 Lincoln Way W and 129 Lincoln Way W from Rubin. A. Altman had agreed to buy the properties for $120,000, pending the demolition.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

