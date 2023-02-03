ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riddle’s competitive spirit, mentally and physically, allowed her to overcome a devastating knee injury

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE – Abbie Riddle was on top of the world when it comes to playing high school basketball.

She was a rising star at Liberty Union High School and was considered one of the best players in the state in her class. College offers were pouring in after bursting on the scene as a freshman, averaging 14.3 points per game, as well as playing on a high-level AAU team.

The next season, she took her game to another level and had a sensational sophomore season that saw her average 18 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She was at her best when her team needed her the most by averaging 24 points per game in the Lions’ last seven games, which included losing the Division III district championship game by one point to Worthington Christian.

Riddle won several Player of the Year honors and was named All-Ohio. College coaches were drooling over her, and they continued to come calling. It was obvious the 5-foot-11 Riddle was the type of player that every coach would love to have. Her work ethic was off the charts, she thrived under pressure, and no moment was too big for her.

When the game was on the line, she wanted the ball in her hands, and more times than not, she delivered. Her love for the game was obvious, she made her teammates better, and her overall skills and basketball IQ set her apart.

However, in the summer before her junior season, it all came crashing down. Riddle’s basketball future was up in the air after she tore her ACL playing in an AAU tournament that July in Alabama. The injury was devastating.

It would force Riddle to miss her entire junior season, and while she struggled in the early going after the injury, Riddle was not deterred, and she never wavered in her belief that she would return to the court.

Some of those college offers went away after the injury, and some didn’t. She would ultimately sign to play college basketball at Bowling Green State University during her rehab.

Having the game taken away from her for over a year, Riddle struggled mentally, physically, and emotionally, but one thing she never did, was ask why me? Instead, thanks to the support of her parents, Aaron and Krista, her physical therapist, Selena Budge, Riddle came out on the other side.

Riddle returned to the court for her senior season, and she is playing better than ever, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game. She scored her 1,000th career point earlier this year, which is a huge accomplishment considering she only played for three years.

“I never questioned if I would be back to where I was, instead, my mindset was that I was going to be stronger than what I was,” Riddle said. “That is what drove me to be better. I used it as a driving factor to come back and be better than I was before the injury.

“My self-motivation came from me being the best I want to be. I never compared myself to other people because mentally, that can take you down. I see myself as this person and I am going to strive to be that. Be better, mentally, physically, socially, just be a better person than you were the day before.”

A parent’s worst nightmare

After making the long trip to Alabama to play in the tournament with her father, Aaron driving, he had just gotten settled in his seat ready to watch his daughter play in her first game. Aaron was talking with another father, and they were amazed at how many college coaches were in attendance, and then it happened.

“It was the first few minutes of the first game, and ironically enough, I and another dad were talking about all the college coaches that were, probably around 50 to 55 coaches from big-time school,” Aaron said. “When Abbie went down, I thought maybe she had twisted her ankle, but then I saw them looking at her knee. It was a shock because I am so used to watching her run up and down the court and competing at a high level.”

Mom Krista didn’t make the trip, but she was watching on a live stream and had stepped away from the screen for a moment, and when she returned to watching, she saw a bunch of people around a player, and when she realized it was Abbie, her heart sank. At that moment, she wanted to be there for her daughter.

After making the long drive back to Ohio, their worst nightmare had occurred, Abbie had torn her ACL and would require surgery and a long rehab. It was horrendous news for the whole family, and while they knew there would be struggles along the way, both mentally and physically, they vowed to get through it together.

However, the thing that got them through was the strength Abbie showed throughout the grueling rehab process and how hard she fought to overcome the injury. They were amazed by her grit and determination.

“When Abbie found out what the injury was, she wasn’t thinking about herself,” said Krista, as she began choking back tears just thinking back to that moment. “Her first comment was how bad she felt for her teammates that she couldn’t play and be there for them. She felt like she was letting them down. That was an amazing comment to me.”

Riddle began rehab and went three days a week. Her dad would drive her to Dublin at 5 a.m. before school to see physical therapist Selena Budge, who played college basketball at the University of Miami, and knew what Riddle was going through because she also tore her ACL.

Budge would play a pivotal role, both physically and mentally, in getting Riddle back on the court.

“Her physical therapist was amazing, and she was everything to Abbie, mentally, physically, and emotionally. We were lucky because Abbie was surrounded by the right people and it kept her in a good place,” Krista said.

Riddle’s parents watched in awe at how their daughter embraced the grind of rehab.

“She has taught me so much that I don’t think she will ever know,” said Aaron, who is the Liberty Union boys’ varsity basketball coach. As a grown-up with a daughter that has a mindset like hers, I’ve never seen anyone handle adversity like she has. It has been special to watch.”

Even though Riddle’s injury happened over a year ago in the summer of 2021, the memories of that day, the aftermath, and the mental anguish of watching her daughter go through so much pain and struggling mentally were tough to bear for Krista.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it or paint a perfect picture. She struggled,” Krista said. “She struggled mentally, physically and emotionally. It was tough, but without the struggle, you don’t have progress. When she was processing her injury, I remember telling her, whatever you want to feel and how you want to think, we are here for you, and we will get through this together. It grew our family closer. We were there during her low moments and high moments. I don’t let a game go by after losing a whole season, and after every game, I tell her how much I love watching her play.”

Overcoming the mental part was the toughest

Obviously, when the injury happened, Riddle was devastated, but the thing about Riddle, she is a fighter and a competitor, and while it was tough at first, especially mentally, she attacked her rehab with a vengeance.

“It was rough at first because I was used to being able to do everything and then I wasn’t able to do anything,” Riddle said. “I had to learn how to walk again and run again. I was having people help me do things and I was struggling,” Riddle said. “I struggled, mentally going through it at the beginning. I got stronger, mentally and physically, and my physical therapist was amazing, and I could not have done it without her.

“It was hard, and I had to go to a sports physiologist to talk about not being able to play basketball because basketball is something I love to do, and it was taken away from me. It was hard but I got through it. Looking back now, I am so proud of myself, and I am so happy that I can say that.”

As Riddle’s rehab continued, she had some good days and some bad days, credits Budge for getting her through it. After more than a year, the time had come for Riddle to get back on the court. She was at full strength, but something is natural, she was still a little apprehensive.

“When it was time to go and play, I was excited, but I was still a little nervous that something could happen or I might reinjure my knee,” Riddle said. “I had a conversation with my physical therapist, and she reminded me of all the hard work I had put in and to just go out and play as hard as I could and not to play timid. I took that advice and never looked back.”

Riddle had so much promise heading into that summer before the knee injury, and while her rise to the top was interrupted, it only made her stronger, as a person and a player. Riddle’s attitude played a huge part in her getting all the way back.

“Going through that injury, you usually see it hold people back and I wanted to be the person it didn’t hold back,” Riddle said. “I changed it from why me to why not me? I was meant to go through this, and I was meant to help other people. Other people would call me who went through the same thing, so it was good to be a role model in that way.

“The beginning of this journey was hard, and I had so many doubts. I felt sad, mad, and unhappy, and I had to show my emotions and let them out and just go from there. It teaches you a lot of things in life. As time went on, it became easier. It was a rollercoaster, but that’s what life is, and it’s how you handle that rollercoaster.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

