Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette Street
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
25 units damaged after apartment fire in South Nashville
Fire officials say at least 25 units were damaged in a blaze that sparked overnight at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
Barricade situation underway in Maury County
Tactical officers have surrounded a home on Rainier Drive off Due Lane.
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
Man charged in shooting in Green Hills neighborhood
Metro Nashville Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was attacked during a late-night walk in a Green Hills neighborhood.
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest after death of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform in Memphis and beyond. Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest …. Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform...
Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Clarksville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving...
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
12-Year-Old Arrested For Fake Active Shooter Call At Nashville School
Metro police confirmed they took the 7th grade student into custody.
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
Father of Green Hills shooting victim praises her ‘fighting spirit’
The father of a 26-year-old woman shot while walking in her Green Hills neighborhood is praising her "fighting spirit."
