Nashville, TN

WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
MEMPHIS, TN

