Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
TikTok Celebrates Black History Month with First-Ever Visionary Voices List
TikTok unveiled their first-ever Visionary Voices list, which honors Black creatives, small business owners, and culture changemakers on TikTok, as well as #BlackTikTok programming and initiatives to commemorate Black History Month, such as special guest and album playlists, a week-long #womeninhiphop celebration, and more!. The #BlackTikTok community is at the...
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
thesource.com
Happy 47th Birthday To The Dipset General Cam’ron!
On this date in 1976, rapper, actor and entrepreneur Cameron Giles, also known as Cam’ron, was born in New York City. Following the break up of Harlem-based group Children Of The Corn, Cam’ron and childhood friend Mason Betha embarked on solo careers, with Cam releasing his debut solo album Confessions Of Fire, while Mase put out the platinum-selling Bad Boy powered Harlem World LP.
thesource.com
Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album Becoming Most Awarded Artist in History
Beyoncé is now the sole holder of the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. During the 65th annual telecast, Beyoncé secured the spot by winning the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Beyoncé was the first Black woman to win in the category. During her...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sir Mix-A-Lot Dropped ‘Mack Daddy’ LP 31 Years Ago
On this day in Hip-Hop history, Sir Mix-a-Lot released his third LP, Mack Daddy. This was the Seattle-born rapper’s most successful project, housing his timeless hit single, “Baby Got Back.”. Although the shine of “Baby Got Back” gave Sir Mix-a-Lot his claim to fame, it wasn’t the strongest...
thesource.com
‘Supersonic’ Group J.J. Fad Calls Out Grammy’s For Not Including Or Inviting Them
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles and some notables were left off the invitation list. This year’s ceremony dedicated a tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executive produced by Questlove. The list of veteran artists that hit the stage showed the stages of hip hop. De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more. But one groundbreaking trio is speaking up about not being included or invited.
thesource.com
YG Sells Out Iconic Kia Form and Brings Special Guests for Hometown Show of ‘The Red Cup Tour’
YG headlined a sold-out event at the Kia Forum on Thursday night as part of “The Red Cup Tour,” with Oh Geesy, KalanFrFr, Day Sulan, and D3SZN as opening performers. LA’s “hometown hero” surprised a sold-out 18,000-person crowd by reuniting with DJ Mustard and notable guests such as 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst. YG played his best singles for the city of Inglewood, including “Toot it and Boot it,” “Left Right,” “I Just Wanna Party,” “You Broke,” “BPT,” and others, across the block from where he recorded his early music in his mother’s garage.
thesource.com
Slick Rick To Be Honored With 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
Yesterday, the Grammy’s announced their recipients for the 2023 Lifetime Achievement award. Among the recipients are Nirvana, Ma Rainey, The Supremes, and hip-hop legend and pioneer, Slick Rick. “The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023...
thesource.com
Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status with GRAMMY win for Audiobook ‘Finding Me’
Viola Davis is now in the illustrious EGOT group of entertianers. The 57-year-old superstar actress added a GRAMMY award to her trophy case, which already held an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award. The GRAMMY was awarded for the audiobook Finding Me. “Oh my God! I wrote this book...
thesource.com
[WATCH] GRAMMYs Host an Icon-Filled Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Questlove did that. The GRAMMYs hosted a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and tapped the legendary roots drummer as the producer. Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Furious 5, Ice T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Run DMC, Salt N Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, and Too Short.
thesource.com
2023 GRAMMYs to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop Featuring Busta Rhymes, Future, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah & Many More
The 2023 GRAMMYs will recognize Hip-Hop’s 50 anniversary this Sunday (Feb. 5). Questlove, a six-time Grammy winner, has announced that he would co-curate the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ...
Comments / 0