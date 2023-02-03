Read full article on original website
A Russian passenger plane caught fire in Thailand after a top Russian official said the country's planes were safe despite sanctions on its airlines
The head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Alexander Neradko, said on Wednesday that "it has not become more dangerous to fly" in Russia.
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
BBC
Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student
Government declines to act on call for legal duty of care for all students after death of Natasha Abrahart in 2018
Tory MPs to push for UK exit from European convention on human rights
Reports say Rishi Sunak is considering proposal, backed by several ministers, to allow crackdown on migration
Italy gets cold feet over EU greener buildings plan
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy is pushing back against a major European Union directive aimed at improving the energy efficiency of buildings, seeking to delay and offer exemptions to renovations it says neither the government nor homeowners can afford.
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Prepayment meters: Magistrates told to stop allowing forced installations
Magistrates courts in England and Wales are to stop hearing and ruling on applications from energy firms to forcibly install prepayment meters with immediate effect. One of the country's most senior judges said the cases must be halted in light of the growing concern. It comes days after the BBC...
BBC
Wales' ambulance strike pay talks continue - Unite leader
The leader of the Unite union has said she is meeting Wales' health minister on Sunday, on the eve of an ambulance service walkout in a row over pay. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said she hoped to "get to the deal that we need to give to our members to solve the dispute".
ABC News
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
FRANKFURT, Germany -- Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
BBC
Scottish Rugby initiative to tackle racism and misogyny
Scottish Rugby is launching a new initiative to encourage members of the game to raise concerns over issues such as racism, homophobia or misogyny. It follows allegations of misogyny and racism after the women's team was cut at Liberton Rugby Club in Edinburgh. Scottish Rugby's 'Tell All' email system aims...
BBC
UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP
The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
Why a Swedish town is on the move – one building at a time
In the far north of Sweden, 125 miles above the Arctic Circle, sits the church of Kiruna, once voted the most beautiful old building in the country. The cosy terracotta-coloured church, with its fairytale rooftop points, is designed to resemble a hut of the indigenous Sami people. It opened in 1912, with almost no religious symbols, and is described by the vicar, Lena Tjärnberg, as “the living room of the community”. But if Kiruna church is to stay the same, it must go.
BBC
Belfast: Sudden deaths not being treated as suspicious
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people at an apartment in south Belfast continue to be investigated, police have said. The bodies were found at Annadale Crescent on Saturday. A man in his 40s was arrested but has been released on bail to allow time for further enquiries, officers...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
